ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Announces Support for Park Upgrades in 11 Counties in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. "The Land and Water Conservation...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Wolverine Watchman Bound Over in Antrim County

LANSING – Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
michigan.gov

AG Nessel Warns Consumers of Puppy Scams During the Holiday Season

LANSING – As many people look to welcome a new furry friend into their homes and families this holiday season, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding consumers to be aware of puppy scams and tactics scammers can use to exploit them. In an informational video that is part...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Declares Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Dec. 7, 2022, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, honoring the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives, 1,178 who were wounded and those members of our armed forces that served alongside them. “Today, we come together to honor those who were wounded or...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Treasury: Annual State Individual Income Tax System Maintenance Begins on Thursday

System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Effective after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Traffic signal outage at US-31/Bunker Hill Road Monday for house move

GAYLORD, Mich. - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily remove the traffic signal at the intersection of US-31/M-37/M-72 and Bunker Hill Road in Acme Township this Monday, Dec. 12, to allow for a house move. County:. Grand Traverse. Highway:. US-31/M-37/M-72 Closest city:. Acme. Start date:. 9...
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy