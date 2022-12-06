Read full article on original website
michigan.gov
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
Gov. Whitmer Announces Support for Park Upgrades in 11 Counties in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. "The Land and Water Conservation...
Wolverine Watchman Bound Over in Antrim County
LANSING – Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the...
AG Nessel Warns Consumers of Puppy Scams During the Holiday Season
LANSING – As many people look to welcome a new furry friend into their homes and families this holiday season, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding consumers to be aware of puppy scams and tactics scammers can use to exploit them. In an informational video that is part...
Gov. Whitmer Declares Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Dec. 7, 2022, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, honoring the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives, 1,178 who were wounded and those members of our armed forces that served alongside them. “Today, we come together to honor those who were wounded or...
Treasury: Annual State Individual Income Tax System Maintenance Begins on Thursday
System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Effective after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.
Traffic signal outage at US-31/Bunker Hill Road Monday for house move
GAYLORD, Mich. - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily remove the traffic signal at the intersection of US-31/M-37/M-72 and Bunker Hill Road in Acme Township this Monday, Dec. 12, to allow for a house move. County:. Grand Traverse. Highway:. US-31/M-37/M-72 Closest city:. Acme. Start date:. 9...
