System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Effective after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO