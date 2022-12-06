Bolduc seeks GOP party leadership post

(The Center Square) – Former U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc is looking to stay involved in Republican politics with a bid for party leadership.

Bolduc announced Monday he will be seeking the position of vice chair of the state's Republican Party when it meets to pick new leaders next month.

The retired U.S. Army brigadier general, who lost a bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the midterm elections, said he was "humbled" by the support he received for his campaign, and the encouragement of his supporters to stay involved in the political process.

"Modern day politics have replaced accountability and open dialogue with million-dollar smear campaigns and dark money organizations," he said in a statement announcing his candidacy. "We need to put people back into politics."

Bolduc, who has espoused conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines, and the results of the 2020 presidential election, narrowly edged out New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, a moderate, in the Sept. 13 state GOP primary.

But he lost to Hassan by nine points during the midterm election, according to state elections data.

Ahead of the GOP state primary, Bolduc repeatedly claimed the White House was stolen from Trump, and that the previous election was rife with voter fraud. But after he won the GOP primary, Bolduc quickly shifted his position on whether the results of the 2020 presidential election were legitimate.

National Republicans poured tens of millions of dollars into the race in the final weeks of campaigning, as part of a broader effort to help win control of the Senate from Democrats. Former President Donald Trump waded into the race in the final days of campaigning, by endorsing Bolduc's candidacy.

Overall, the outcome of the election was a mixed bag for the state's Republican Party, which held onto the governor's office and state legislature, but failed in their bid to unseat Hassan and three incumbent Democratic House lawmakers, all of whom won reelection.

The state GOP's current chairman, Steve Stepanek, and Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker have both announced plans to step down from their posts when the party meets to pick new leadership.

In his statement of candidacy, Bolduc said the GOP's dismal results in the midterm elections show the state GOP needs a change of leadership.

"The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party," he said. "We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters that the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs."