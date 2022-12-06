Read full article on original website
Related
supplychain247.com
Forward Air stresses focus on high-value freight in mid-quarter update
Earlier today, Greenville, Tenn.-based asset-light freight and logistics services provider Forward Air issued a mid-quarter update for the fourth quarter. On a quarter-to-date period through November, for its Expedited Freight operating statistics, the company said that shipments per day were up 2.4% annually, with revenue per hundredweight up 14.7%, pounds per day down 11.9%, and weight per shipment down 14.0%, for the same period.
supplychain247.com
The supply chain of the future is connected, transparent and sustainable
December 7, 2022 · By Patty Riedl, Accenture, North America supply chain & operations lead ·. Supply chain disruption is challenging businesses everywhere and forcing company leaders to think differently about how they operate. Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-driven analytics, sustainability and digital transformation are not unfamiliar terms by any means—but the urgency behind them, and the advancements fueling their applicability in the supply chain will reach new levels in 2023.
supplychain247.com
SME, Women in Manufacturing Partnership, extend collaboration
SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has extended its partnership with Women in Manufacturing (WiM) to conduct two virtual career fairs in 2023. “We’re excited to partner on this level with Women in Manufacturing, which shares with us many goals and aspirations for...
supplychain247.com
ESG: Are your partners ready?
The last two years of expediting, scrambling, and grabbing—let’s call it “ESG” in the supply chain industry—have taught us that we were not prepared for “black swan” events like pandemics, wars (trade and military), and rapid climate change. The initial impulse has been to simply diversify suppliers and routes.
supplychain247.com
Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group company, acquires Able Rolling Steel Door Inc.
Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Able Rolling Steel Door Inc., a leading provider of overhead and specialty doors as well as loading dock equipment serving the New York City Metropolitan area. Based in South Hackensack, NJ and led by Chris...
supplychain247.com
Truckload: Easing back to normal?
Top trucking executives and analysts say that the $332 billon full-truckload (TL) market is showing signs of returning to normal levels of “seasonality” after three years of being whipsawed by COVID-affected demand levels. “The truckload market is easing back to normal levels of growth,” says Avery Vise, vice...
supplychain247.com
Zebra survey shows eight-in-10 millennials expect more transparency in automotive manufacturing
Zebra Technologies Corporation, a provider of mobile devices, data capture solutions, robotics and other hardware and software offerings that digitize and automate workflows, today released the findings of its Automotive Ecosystem Vision Study which confirmed automotive manufacturers are under pressure to accommodate growing consumer demands for sustainability and transparency throughout the manufacturing process, and fleet managers’ need for the digitization of operations and supply chain.
supplychain247.com
The Key to Warehouse Robots? Software
Sure, it takes a great robot to create a materials handling solution. But, as more robots are deployed in warehouses and distribution centers, operators are coming to realize that the software is as important – maybe even more important – than the hardware to get the most value from robotics.
supplychain247.com
Intermodal expert Larry Gross offers up market update at RailTrends
When looking at the current state of intermodal volumes, a few quick themes jump out, observed Larry Gross, president of Gross Transportation Consulting at the last month’s RailTrends conference in New York hosted by Progressive Railroading and independent railroad analyst Tony Hatch. One theme highlighted by Gross was the...
supplychain247.com
Zebra Technologies names Bill Burns as next CEO
Zebra Technologies Corporation, a broad-based technology company whose solutions include devices for data capture, mobile robotics, and software, today announced Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer Bill Burns will become the company’s next CEO and a member of the Zebra Board of Directors; Anders Gustafsson will transition from his role as CEO to become Executive Chair of the Zebra Board of Directors.
supplychain247.com
U.S. rail carload and intermodal volumes see annual declines, reports AAR
United States rail carload and intermodal volumes, for the month of November, saw annual declines, according to data issued this week by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Rail carloads—at 1,162,736—fell 0.9%, or 10,437 carloads, annually, reported AAR, with eight of the 20 carload categories it tracks seeing annual gains,...
Comments / 0