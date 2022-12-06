Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Chemung County Sports HOF Class of 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2022 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame has revealed its inductees for the year. The following text is provided by the CCSHOF and Andrew Legare. The 2022 Induction will take place on December 27th at Elmira High School before the final game of the evening during the Josh Palmer Clarion […]
Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest. Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey […]
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in every class
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
New York State Forest Rangers Welcome 38 to Ranks
A shot of the baseball fields at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently congratulated the 38 newest graduates of the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers at their official graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, recruits were assigned their patrol areas and officially joined the ranks of Forest Rangers in New York state.
Corning, Elmira boys basketball get big wins
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball looked sharp out of the gate. The Hawks cruised past Binghamton using a big fourth quarter of scoring in their 100-77 season-opening win. Corning (1-0) is the defending Section IV Class AA Champions and started things off right with some of the top talent in the state. […]
Watkins Glen girls hoops outlast Elmira Notre Dame
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night. Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 […]
Winter sports results for 2022-23
To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@messengerpostmedia.com. Please include a name and contact number. Results for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
High school roundup: Bishop Ludden girls basketball opens season with win
Amarah Streiff scored 20 of her game-high 32 points in the first half to lead the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team to a 73-52 victory over Westhill in an Onondaga High School league contest Monday.
Faith Heritage boys basketball racks up 24 assists in win over Cato-Meridian (45 photos)
Faith Heritage complied an impressive 24 team assists in its 82-63 victory over Cato-Meridian on Wednesday in an Onondaga High School League boys basketball contest. “It was a great overall team effort,” Faith Heritage head coach Jason Awad said.
Girls soccer: 2022 All-Stars for Finger Lakes and Monroe County leagues
Here are the 2022 girls soccer All-Stars for the Finger Lakes and Monroe County leagues, as determined by league coaches and officials. Player of the Year: Zoelle Payne (Marcus Whitman) First team. Ava Hawkins (Bloomfield), Marcy Kast (Bloomfield), Maddie Johnston (Bloomfield), Lana Burnett (Marcus Whitman), Zoelle Payne (Marcus Whitman), Aurora...
