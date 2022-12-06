ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Sports HOF Class of 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2022 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame has revealed its inductees for the year. The following text is provided by the CCSHOF and Andrew Legare. The 2022 Induction will take place on December 27th at Elmira High School before the final game of the evening during the Josh Palmer Clarion […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest. Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey […]
CORNING, NY
J.M. Lesinski

New York State Forest Rangers Welcome 38 to Ranks

A shot of the baseball fields at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently congratulated the 38 newest graduates of the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers at their official graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, recruits were assigned their patrol areas and officially joined the ranks of Forest Rangers in New York state.
WETM 18 News

Corning, Elmira boys basketball get big wins

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball looked sharp out of the gate. The Hawks cruised past Binghamton using a big fourth quarter of scoring in their 100-77 season-opening win. Corning (1-0) is the defending Section IV Class AA Champions and started things off right with some of the top talent in the state. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen girls hoops outlast Elmira Notre Dame

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two storied basketball programs battled Tuesday night. Watkins Glen girls basketball completed a comeback win over visiting Elmira Notre Dame, 39-35. The Crusaders led by six after three quarters but Watkins Glen was able to get points when it needed them the most. Freshman Rachel Vickio had a team-high 16 […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Daily Messenger

Winter sports results for 2022-23

To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@messengerpostmedia.com. Please include a name and contact number. Results for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
ROCHESTER, NY

