FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
fox29.com
Mighty Aaron: New Jersey community holds surprise parade for 4-year-old battling brain cancer
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - A New Jersey community organized a surprise holiday parade for a local 4-year-old boy in the throes of a battle with brain cancer. Aaron Kline, the youngest of a family of four, was wide-eyed and all smiles when the parade rolled down his Mount Laurel street on Thursday night.
fox29.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
fox29.com
Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials
PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
fox29.com
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii - Authorities are searching for a missing woman after a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard said the 60-year-old female was last seen about 75 yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband. Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the...
fox29.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
fox29.com
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
fox29.com
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Clear skies Friday night and chilly temps ahead of seasonable Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - Friday the sun returned and, while temperatures were chilly, the sun’s appearance made it seem warmer. Overnight into Saturday morning, skies will be clear and temps will drop into the 20s across the region. During the day, sunshine will rule the skies in Pennsylvania for most of...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Snow starts to fall in the Poconos as rain makes its way into the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - It seems the Delaware Valley has just missed its opportunity for the first snowfall of the season. The Poconos will get a nice coating with about an inch or two accumulating as snow starts to fall this morning and wraps up this afternoon. No snow yet in the...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania water company to raise monthly utility bills by nearly $40 starting in January
PHILADELPHIA - Customers of a Pennsylvania water service will see a price hike in the new year that could raise their monthly utility bill by nearly $40. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a rate hike for Pennsylvania American Water customers. The commission says the average monthly...
