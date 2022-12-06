ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
TheStreet

Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows

Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023

Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views

The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after five days of losses for S&P 500

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning as investors attempted to stymie this week's losing streak across equity markets from stretching into another day as rate jitters and recession chatter hamper a seasonally bullish period for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced...
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides On Reports Of December Production Cuts In China

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday following reports that the carmaker will reduce output at its key China factory amid fading demand in the world's biggest EV market. Bloomberg reported Monday that Tesla is planning to cut production volumes at its Shanghai 'gigafactoy', which typically makes...
CBS Boston

Target warns of a weak holiday season as profits plunge

Target's profit plunged 52% in the third quarter and the retailer warned of a sluggish holiday. Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter — and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. That sent shares down more than 12% in premarket trading.
FXDailyReport.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy