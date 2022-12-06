Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Yardbarker
First Jackson State player officially enters transfer portal
Deion Sanders’ first Louis Vuitton bag might be on the way to Boulder. Per On3, defensive lineman KaTron Evans has entered the transfer portal. He was one of several top prospects Sanders recruited to Jackson State. After his departure for Colorado, it was expected that players on the Tigers' 13-0 SWAC championship team would follow suit.
Yardbarker
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Named 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University has been named the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner. The award is given to the top defensive back in college football. The announcement was made live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. Hodges-Tomlinson received the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on behalf of Paycom and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006069/en/ 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of Texas Christian University. (Photo: Business Wire)
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert craving return to Utah to face Jazz
Rudy Gobert has already played his former team, the Utah Jazz, once this season. But that game was in the
Comments / 0