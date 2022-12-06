Read full article on original website
Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
How I Got Here: Rhys Kelly Brings Her Eye For Special Effects Into Fine Jewelry
Did you know the only organ more complex than the brain is the human eye? Your eyes can tell the difference between about 10 million different colors. And each person’s eye color is uniquely their own—no two people in the world have the same eye color. These facts...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Alison Lou Celebrates 10 Years With New Madison Avenue Store
After a decade in business, Alison Lou is celebrating not only its longevity but also the brand’s new Madison Avenue store, which now serves as a touchstone for the business as it looks forward, says founder Alison Chemla. Chemla founded Alison Lou in 2012 and serves as its designer...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Viva Magenta! Jewels in Pantone’s Luscious Color of the Year
Pantone’s recent announcement of its 2023 Color of the Year was welcomed in the industry and out with an enthusiasm not seen since its 2018 color reveal: a simultaneously soothing and electric Ultra Violet. But the vivacious Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “unconventional” choice for the approaching new year, is well...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
For Your Listening Pleasure
JCK highlights 13 jewelry podcasts worth a download. (We couldn’t resist including our own!) It’s been more than a decade since podcasts first went mainstream. And in that time, the audio format has only gotten more popular. According to Nielsen, the number of podcast titles and episodes has jumped by nearly 200% over the last two years, and the audience for podcasts has increased 40%, spurred on by the pandemic. Within the jewelry trade, the podcast trend has followed a similar trajectory, thanks to easy and affordable platforms such as Zencastr (used by JCK), which offers free and/or inexpensive options and requires little more than an internet connection. We’ve sampled the jewelry-specific podcasts and put together this far from exhaustive list of those we think would be worth your while—while highlighting notable guests and linking to episodes that provide a good in.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Ben Bridge, Luxury Retailers Join Open to All to Mitigate Racial Bias
Holiday shopping or any retail experience should be free of fear, disrespect, and hate, and a group of retailers including Ben Bridge are committing to offering a welcoming environment to any shopper at their stores through the Open to All initiative. Open to All is a national nondiscrimination campaign based...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
De Beers Now 0 For 3 With Blue Diamond Collection
On Dec. 7, De Beers had two more strikeouts with its Exceptional Blue collection—the latest sign of a cooling, and perhaps oversaturated, colored diamond auction market. The 3.24 ct. De Beers Exceptional Blue—part of the eight-diamond De Beers Exceptional Blue collection—was withdrawn prior to the Sotheby’s New York Magnificent Jewels auction “following discussions with the consignor,” Sotheby’s said.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Matt Copson’s Spiderweb Watch for Arnold & Son Heads to Auction
A subset of Phillips New York Watch Auction: Seven on Dec. 11, TimeForArt is a carefully curated sale of timepieces from some of the world’s most exceptional watchmakers, hosted by the Swiss Institute with 100% of proceeds benefiting its exhibitions, programs, education, and more. And for the occasion, Arnold & Son (a Swiss watchmaker founded in London) has donated a wristwatch designed in collaboration with British artist Matt Copson.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Dec. 9 Diamond Shavings: Your Friday Web Roundup
This week: Prices of the most sought after watches fall. Retailers learn how to compete with Amazon. And more gems are being produced in the United States. All below. Signet’s Gina Drosos sees solid holiday for jewelers (just don’t expect 2021) – Earnings call transcript. – Drosos on...
Comments / 0