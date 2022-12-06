ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament

It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Slow start dooms Eagles in loss to Bella Vista

Vista del Lago’s second game of the Titan Holiday Classic at Antelope High School would have more competitive had the Eagles’ gotten the start time right. The game against Bella Vista was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and it started five or so minutes early, but the Eagles clearly weren’t ready. The Broncos scored the first eight points and went on to dominate the Eagles in the entire quarter, holding a 24-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
VISTA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Mark Lavrenov leads young Thunder basketball squad to NorCal Tip-Off Tournament final

The Rocklin High boys’ basketball team might be young but that doesn’t mean the members lack experience. Sophomore Mark Lavrenov was a starter on the team last year as a freshman and he is now leading the Thunder as he averaged 16 points per game in the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament last weekend. Lavrenov helped the Thunder defeat Natomas, Berkeley and Del Oro high schools and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in Rocklin High’s 74-65 loss against Clovis West on Saturday.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs fall short of goal

After the presentation of the CIF Nor-Cal plaques, the team talk and all the hype had calmed down after Folsom’s 17-14 loss to De La Salle on Friday night, Folsom coach Paul Doherty had a minute alone with his 7-year-old son, Luke, one of two young ones in his family.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Thunder quiet Rhinos' offense to win fourth game of the season

The Rocklin Thunder girls’ basketball team forced a plethora of turnovers and played physical defense to win their fourth game of the season 58-33 against Twelve Bridges High on Tuesday night. “We take a lot of pride in our defense, we try to get into lanes, get up in...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents

Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood

YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw.  A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

Air Force Airman Caitlin Carson, daughter of Deanna Lyman of Loomis and a 2010 Del Oro High School graduate, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Donations fund a cemetery marker for Baby John Doe in the New Auburn Cemetery. His identity was still unknown six...
LOOMIS, CA
ABC10

Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Allen Iversen

Have you ever met a person who touched you deeply with their wit and kindness? This is a good description of Allen Iversen who was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 24th, 2022 at the age of 55. Allen was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He had...
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported on Sacramento Freeway

A double fatality accident in Sacramento occurred on December 6 after two people were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5. The collision was reported around 6:16 a.m. on Interstate 5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). When officers reached the accident scene, they found a Dodge pickup parked at the shoulder, which had apparently run out of gasoline.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
ROCKLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy