Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Related
CIF D3-AA Finals: Grant quarterback JoJo McCray leads Pacers vs. high octane San Jacinto
The Grant Pacers are not new to throwing the ball, though the Sacramento football power has won eight Sac-Joaquin Section championships since 1991 largely through the run game. A lot of that was accomplished with a fullback and two tight ends, a lineup that might be deemed irresponsible or ...
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
goldcountrymedia.com
Slow start dooms Eagles in loss to Bella Vista
Vista del Lago’s second game of the Titan Holiday Classic at Antelope High School would have more competitive had the Eagles’ gotten the start time right. The game against Bella Vista was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and it started five or so minutes early, but the Eagles clearly weren’t ready. The Broncos scored the first eight points and went on to dominate the Eagles in the entire quarter, holding a 24-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Boys Soccer roundup: Golden Eagles pick up first win of the season against Roseville
The soccer season has started for high schools in the South Placer area and multiple schools are already making statements with key wins. Here is a look at how all area teams have recently performed. Del Oro High versus Roseville High. After opening the season with a 1-0 loss to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Mark Lavrenov leads young Thunder basketball squad to NorCal Tip-Off Tournament final
The Rocklin High boys’ basketball team might be young but that doesn’t mean the members lack experience. Sophomore Mark Lavrenov was a starter on the team last year as a freshman and he is now leading the Thunder as he averaged 16 points per game in the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament last weekend. Lavrenov helped the Thunder defeat Natomas, Berkeley and Del Oro high schools and scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks in Rocklin High’s 74-65 loss against Clovis West on Saturday.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs fall short of goal
After the presentation of the CIF Nor-Cal plaques, the team talk and all the hype had calmed down after Folsom’s 17-14 loss to De La Salle on Friday night, Folsom coach Paul Doherty had a minute alone with his 7-year-old son, Luke, one of two young ones in his family.
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder quiet Rhinos' offense to win fourth game of the season
The Rocklin Thunder girls’ basketball team forced a plethora of turnovers and played physical defense to win their fourth game of the season 58-33 against Twelve Bridges High on Tuesday night. “We take a lot of pride in our defense, we try to get into lanes, get up in...
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
goldcountrymedia.com
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Neighbors opposed to proposed disc golf course create flier on Auburn Ravine nature preserve
The recently-proposed disc golf course at Auburn Ravine Park has stirred up controversy and approximately eight neighbors who live near the park and the nature preserve have created a “Preserve and protect the Auburn Ravine nature preserve” flier finished on Nov. 30. While there are a larger number...
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Air Force Airman Caitlin Carson, daughter of Deanna Lyman of Loomis and a 2010 Del Oro High School graduate, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Donations fund a cemetery marker for Baby John Doe in the New Auburn Cemetery. His identity was still unknown six...
Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
goldcountrymedia.com
Allen Iversen
Have you ever met a person who touched you deeply with their wit and kindness? This is a good description of Allen Iversen who was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 24th, 2022 at the age of 55. Allen was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He had...
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
2 People Injured Seriously In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday afternoon in Rocklin. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Double Fatality Accident Reported on Sacramento Freeway
A double fatality accident in Sacramento occurred on December 6 after two people were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5. The collision was reported around 6:16 a.m. on Interstate 5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). When officers reached the accident scene, they found a Dodge pickup parked at the shoulder, which had apparently run out of gasoline.
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Comments / 0