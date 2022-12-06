Read full article on original website
Related
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Viva Magenta! Jewels in Pantone’s Luscious Color of the Year
Pantone’s recent announcement of its 2023 Color of the Year was welcomed in the industry and out with an enthusiasm not seen since its 2018 color reveal: a simultaneously soothing and electric Ultra Violet. But the vivacious Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “unconventional” choice for the approaching new year, is well...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
How I Got Here: Rhys Kelly Brings Her Eye For Special Effects Into Fine Jewelry
Did you know the only organ more complex than the brain is the human eye? Your eyes can tell the difference between about 10 million different colors. And each person’s eye color is uniquely their own—no two people in the world have the same eye color. These facts...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
For Your Listening Pleasure
JCK highlights 13 jewelry podcasts worth a download. (We couldn’t resist including our own!) It’s been more than a decade since podcasts first went mainstream. And in that time, the audio format has only gotten more popular. According to Nielsen, the number of podcast titles and episodes has jumped by nearly 200% over the last two years, and the audience for podcasts has increased 40%, spurred on by the pandemic. Within the jewelry trade, the podcast trend has followed a similar trajectory, thanks to easy and affordable platforms such as Zencastr (used by JCK), which offers free and/or inexpensive options and requires little more than an internet connection. We’ve sampled the jewelry-specific podcasts and put together this far from exhaustive list of those we think would be worth your while—while highlighting notable guests and linking to episodes that provide a good in.
Comments / 0