BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Cristiano Ronaldo on as Portugal hunt equaliser

Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
BBC

'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen

Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...

