Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
US sounds alarm as Russia, Iran move toward full defence ‘partnership’
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
China's Xi strikes deals with Saudi royals during 'milestone' visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a raft of deals with Saudi officials during a three-day visit to Riyadh as Beijing seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and as the Saudis, long-term US allies, push to diversify their economic and political alliances. The two countries reaffirmed the significance of stability...
Chinese cities remain quiet amid tentative exit from 'zero-Covid' rules
Judging by Friday's quiet streets in China's capital Beijing and the adherence to virus curbs by some city eateries, the anxieties created by 'zero-Covid' policies are likely to hamper a quick return to health for the world's second-largest economy. Although the government on Wednesday loosened key parts of the strict...
A fair trade? Griner swap for jailed arms dealer raises eyebrows
The rival Republican Party quickly attacked Biden whose spokeswoman said he made no apologies for freeing Griner, a 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and LGBTQ trailblazer who was locked up after being found with small quantities of cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Bout, the inspiration for the movie "Lord of War"...
Croatia to join Europe's passport-free Schengen area from January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,”...
From Qatar controversy to Moroccan momentum: Sports diplomacy at the 2022 World Cup
From its numerous controversies to its diplomatic match-ups, the World Cup in Qatar has been a gold mine for anyone interested in the intersection between sports and diplomacy. As the tournament heads into the quarter-finals, we speak to Simon Rofe from the Institute of Sports Humanities about the fierce criticism of the host country, the historic concept of the Olympic Truce and the key diplomatic moments of the tournament so far.
New UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemns 'war crimes' in Ukraine
The new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Austria's Volker Türk, granted a wide-ranging interview to FRANCE 24 from Geneva. This week, the High Commissioner travelled to Ukraine to observe first-hand the consequences of Russia's invasion on the Ukrainian people. During his visit, Türk had to take cover in an underground shelter in Kyiv as Russian missiles hit civilian targets. Speaking to FRANCE 24, he condemned what he called "war crimes" in Ukraine: "The picture that emerges is [one of] torture, summary executions, disappearances, wilful killings of civilians and that's very, very tragic and shocking."
Ukraine can't achieve peace by 'laying down arms', says Ukrainian Nobel Peace laureate
A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for an unabated fight against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion. Jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties...
China's zero-Covid rollback: Changes bring relief but also anxiety over spread
China has now relaxed many of its Covid restrictions, removing requirements for PCR tests in many places and allowing people to isolate at home. The new measures come following a wave of anti-lockdown protests. Although the changes have been welcomed, there's also concern that Covid will spread among a population where many elderly people are not vaccinated. FRANCE 24's former Hong Kong correspondent Oliver Farry gives us his insight into the situation.
Reuters reveals alleged 'secret abortion programme' run by Nigeria's army
In tonight's edition: Reuters journalists find evidence of a systematic, illegal abortion programme run by the Nigerian army. It says thousands of terminations have been carried out, often without women's consent. Also, could Uganda be turning the corner in its battle against Ebola? No new cases have been detected for a week. Finally, French energy giant TotalEnergies is in court facing allegations of environmental damage in Tanzania and Uganda, where the company has major oil drilling projects.
Democrats get Senate boost: Raphael Warnock secures seat in Georgia run-off
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off vote in Georgia. It was the final Senate seat left undecided from the 2022 midterms. While the Democrats already held the majority, Warnock's victory now gives the party an outright, 51-seat hold on the Senate. It's also a symbolic win for the party, since Warnock beat a candidate who was handpicked by Donald Trump.
Belgium makes EU parliament arrests in Qatar corruption investigation
Belgian police arrested a European Parliament vice-president and four others in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said Friday. Officers arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili hours after four other suspects had been detained for questioning. All four were either Italian citizens...
Ukraine's Nobel laureate wants Putin brought to justice
Speaking to reporters in Oslo on the eve of the Nobel prize award ceremony, the human rights lawyer said she was confident Putin would be tried "sooner or later". "For decades, (the) Russian military committed war crimes in many countries of the world, and they have never been punished", she said.
US basketball star Brittney Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Griner, 32, who was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges, was seen by an AFP reporter...
The 'mad' prince behind an attempt to overthrow the German state
A prince dismissed by his own family as a "mad old man" has emerged as a central figure in an alleged plot to overthrow the German government. He was arrested along with other alleged plotters – including a right-wing ex-MP and former soldiers – in a nationwide operation carried out by thousands of security forces on Wednesday.
Iran executes first Mahsa Amini protester as fears grow for other detainees
Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution comes as other detainees also face a possible death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began first as...
Peru's Boluarte hints at early elections as anti-government protests continue
Peru's new president Dina Boluarte has said she will form a new government Saturday, even as demonstrators pressed on Lima streets for ex-president Pedro Castillo to be freed after an alleged failed coup bid. Boluarte told journalists that if the situation "warrants it," the government will consult with Congress on...
Uganda receives 1,200 trial Ebola vaccines
On tonight's show: Uganda takes delivery of 1,200 trial Ebola vaccines. The jab aims to tackle a strain of the virus that has so far claimed 56 lives and infected hundreds. Also, Nigeria's defence chief rubbishes Reuters' claims about a secretive military abortion programme. Plus COP15 gets underway in Canada, with the summit hoping to put a spotlight on protecting biodiversity.
Biopiracy: The fight for fairness in the scientific exploitation of natural resources
Countries from the Global South are demanding that wealthy nations share the benefits of the biological resources extracted from their lands that are then used for medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Known as “biopiracy”, the issue is a major roadblock at the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity.
