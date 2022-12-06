Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Clorox (CLX) Stock Now
The Clorox Company CLX has been gaining from solid demand for its products and brands, cost-saving efforts, and strong execution and pricing actions. Its IGNITE strategy and digital investments also bode well. This led to the top and the bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in first-quarter fiscal 2023.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Lululemon Shares Fall After Outlining Weaker Guidance for Holiday Season in Q4
Lululemon shares fell on Thursday afternoon, despite reporting results for Q3 that topped estimates. Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand were down as much as 9% after hours after the company outlined a weak outlook for its fourth quarter. Lululemon now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion, and Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.30 for the quarter. The lower-than-expected outlook for the holiday season comes as consumers across the board feel the impact of inflation on their wallet. While Lululemon typically caters to higher-income shoppers that have...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the...
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
NASDAQ
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com
Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Comps Rise Y/Y
OLLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but grew year over year. The Harrisburg, PA-based company also registered an increase in comparable store sales. This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise also revisited its full-year outlook. Here’s How...
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.
Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...
tipranks.com
V.F. Corp Stock (NYSE:VFC): One-Two Punch Creates 7% Dividend
VF Corp. had a terrible week, with the CEO departing following a full-year forecast downgrade. As recession calls mount, the firm could be in for a doozy in the new year. Still, there’s a compelling value proposition to be had from the apparel firm. Shares of diversified apparel firm...
tipranks.com
‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield
The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week.
