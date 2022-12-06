ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sciotopost.com

Hocking County – 58 West Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Logan Ohio

Hocking – Hocking Hills Winery announced an expansion to its portfolio with the opening of a new restaurant, 58 West. The grand opening of 58 West will take place on December 9, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 pm, followed by dinner service starting at 4 pm. The restaurant is located at 58 W. 2nd St. Logan, OH 43138.
LOGAN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location

PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16

PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Vintage Store Offers Timeless Holiday Treasures

Poised at the bottom of an obscure rabbit hole of a staircase, lies a virtual wonderland of merchandise from times gone by that would please everyone — from a finicky fashionistas to a consummate of memorabilia collector — this holiday season! Located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens Underground offers customers the chance to revisit the sights, sounds and fashions of different time periods in an environment that could be called, “a museum meets a time capsule boutique.” ...
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Gun Found in Teays Valley Elementary School

ASHVILLE – A gun was found this morning at Walnut Elementary after a Student was found with a gun in his backpack. According to early reports, the sheriff’s department responded to the school and the gun was found and the child was removed from the school. There were...
ASHVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH

