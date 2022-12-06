Read full article on original website
Deion offers KU commit Kasen Weisman
‘This is what you dream of’ – Vols’ Hyatt reacts to Biletnikoff win
Countless hours of work on the practice field, inside the film room or on the indoor field inside the Anderson Training Center went into the moment on Thursday night when Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt learned he was the recipient of the trophy confirming him as the best receiver in college football in 2022. The breakout star for the Vols became the program’s first-ever winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top pass-catcher (regardless of position) in the country regardless, after a remarkable season in which he set records, led the SEC in all three receiving categories and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches. Dressed to the nines, Hyatt watched the awards show on ESPN in Tennessee’s large team meeting room flanked by father Jamie and mother Enevelyn and with his teammates behind him.
Recent Alabama offer CJ Blocker announces top five
Four-star cornerback CJ Blocker is seeing a surge in his recruitment including offers from all over, Alabama included. A recent Utah de-commit, the New Caney (Texas) standout released a top five on Wednesday afternoon that includes: Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, USC, and the Utes. The Tide offered during Blocker's unofficial visit for the Iron Bowl.
Jalin Hyatt lands NIL deal that will help Tennessee teammates with Orange Bowl travel
Jalin Hyatt is ending a special season at Tennessee with a fitting Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal that will help his teammates and their families with their travel to the Orange Bowl for the Vols’ clash with Clemson in Miami on December 30. The World Of Hyatt hotel chain on Tuesday morning announced its agreement with the star Tennessee receiver, claiming to be “one of the first hotel brands to announce a (NIL) deal” with a college football player. The deal, according to the World of Hyatt release, will see the chain provide gift cards to help families of every Tennessee player with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnston plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and left Michigan to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery in November. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. As he prepares for next season, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game-manager” any longer. He wants to turn a new page with the Hawkeyes.
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
College football transfer portal 2023: Ranking the 10 highest-rated players on the recruiting market
Hundreds of FBS college football players have entered the transfer portal this week, including dozens of high-profile names on Day 1 that are considered needle-movers ahead of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 cycle for the transfer portal is unlike anything yet seen, with a Dec. 5 through Jan. 19 window for FBS athletes.
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal
247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
PODCAST: Penn State recruiting, transfer targets in focus before weekend visits; early Rose Bowl storylines
The Penn State football news cycle is moving at a rapid pace this December, so we're back with our second Lions247 Podcast episode this week to sort things out. This time around, it's all hands on deck with our full-time staff for approximately one hour of in-depth discussion. The show...
