Hastings resident Sharon Kay Harvey, 83, beloved sister and dedicated teacher passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Perkins Pavillion Good Samaritan, Hastings, NE. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will take place at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery near Glenvil where she will be laid next to her parents. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the funeral home, and one hour of visitation before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice or First Presbyterian Church. The service will be live-streamed on First Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. To view the service, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO