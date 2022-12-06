Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
News Channel Nebraska
Sharon Kay Harvey
Hastings resident Sharon Kay Harvey, 83, beloved sister and dedicated teacher passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Perkins Pavillion Good Samaritan, Hastings, NE. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will take place at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery near Glenvil where she will be laid next to her parents. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the funeral home, and one hour of visitation before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice or First Presbyterian Church. The service will be live-streamed on First Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. To view the service, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
NebraskaTV
Second Chance Super Store - Kearney's only liquidation bin store!
Kearney's only liquidation bin store. Product returns, damaged packaging, huge savings!
News Channel Nebraska
Jack P. Morgan
Harvard resident Jack P. Morgan, 79, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s, Kearney, NE. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Rod Goertzen officiating. There will be no burial held at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Messy weather, Thursday...Travel Concerns
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level storm system will move out of Colorado Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that could make travel hazardous. Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into northern areas with the expiration extended into Thursday evening. Icing could make travel difficult over a widespread area tomorrow, so check the latest forecast before venturing out.
KSNB Local4
CHI donates $24 million in health care in Grand Island and Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health says it helped thousand of patients in Grand Island and Kearney pay for millions of dollars in health care during fiscal year ending July 31. In a press release, CHI said it supported 2,391 Grand Island patients and 1,529 Kearney patients. It spent $11,730,644 in Grand Island and $12,123,944 in Kearney. That totals $23,854,588 for both communities.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
KSNB Local4
City officials executing plan to keep local roads safe
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With another winter storm passing through, it’s a reminder of the long winter ahead. City officials say they’re following the reports of local weather reports closely to help determine when they should go out and start street treatment. For a storm system like on...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging
HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
klkntv.com
Federal judge in Nebraska orders man to pay fraud victims over $40 million
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas man will spend over five years in prison for his involvement in a mail fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Frederick Voight, 65, on Wednesday to 66 months in prison for mail fraud. Between...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
Comments / 0