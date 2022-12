The University of Scranton and The Institute’s 2022 Living Wage Report seeks to find solutions for families to live modest but dignified lives in Northeast Pennsylvania. “The purpose of the report … is to provide what we hope is useful data and information about socio-economic challenges," said Julie Schumacher Cohen, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement & Government Affairs at the University of Scranton, "to use that information to advocate for policies that promote economic justice and then to stimulate community conversation around creative and collaborative solutions."

