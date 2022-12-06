Holiday Preparedness Tips from the Office of Emergency Management

The holiday season is filled with many fun and festive events, and staying prepared means that is one less thing to stress. Whether it is cooking, shopping or even just getting used to cooler temperatures, ensure you are prepared and using safe practices throughout the month.

In case of emergency, does your family have an emergency plan in place? A little preparation could protect your life and the lives of those around you. It only takes a few minutes to develop a plan. When finished, you’ll have a pocket-size emergency plan for you and your loved ones.

Also, be sure to check out these holiday safety tips below for best practices!