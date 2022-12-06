After a good win against Vegas, the Rangers have won two in a row and are in Denver to hopefully make it three in a row. The Avs are the walking wounded right now, able to dress an All Star team with the number of players they have hurt right now. Of course that means the Rangers, who have been a bit fragile, might play down to the roster. Even if Colorado is injured, they are still solid defensively.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO