NY Rangers Game 29: Rangers at Avalanche
After a good win against Vegas, the Rangers have won two in a row and are in Denver to hopefully make it three in a row. The Avs are the walking wounded right now, able to dress an All Star team with the number of players they have hurt right now. Of course that means the Rangers, who have been a bit fragile, might play down to the roster. Even if Colorado is injured, they are still solid defensively.
3 Potential NY Rangers trade targets that aren’t Patrick Kane
With Ryan Carpenter clearing waivers and assigned to Hartford, the Rangers cleared another cap hurdle for the trade deadline. They now have a projected $7.1 million in cap space at the deadline. While that number will likely change if there are injuries or call ups, it’s a good baseline to use. The rumors about Patrick Kane won’t stop, but there are a few other potential NY Rangers trade targets that aren’t Kane and may make more sense.
NY Rangers confidence is one helluva drug in strong win over Vegas
I think the Rangers confidence is back. Since the promotion of Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko to the top line, and some other minor line juggles by the head coach, the Rangers have found their confidence. That top line is buzzing, and looks like a reincarnation of the GAG line. Under no circumstances can Gallant tinker with it, it operated at an 86.28 xGF% per Natural Stat Trick.
Thoughts on the NY Rangers bottom six roles, makeup, and getting the best out of the lineup
The Rangers placed Ryan Carpenter on waivers yesterday, which likely ends his Rangers tenure. Fourth line centers who win faceoffs are likely to be claimed, especially by teams like Colorado who have an all-injury lineup that looks like an All Star team. Placing Carpenter on waivers more or less solidified the NY Rangers bottom six, at least that’s what it looks like. The players may be set, but the roles are far from it.
Rangers Recap: Mile High Shake and Bake
The Rangers weren’t that great last night in Colorado against a deplete Avalanche team. Lots of sloppy passes, turnovers, and incredible rate of change of possession all led to a poor hockey game. But the Rangers came out with a win, and again sometimes that is all a team needs. They’ve needed wins, and while this one had bad process, you take the two points and run.
Blue Seat Bookie: 12.8.22 – Toronto Covers, Detroit Wins, Over in Dallas
Greetings my fellow degenerates, welcome back to another Blue Seat Bookie. It’s a lighter day in the NHL today, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t golden betting opportunities. Let’s take a look at some!. Define the Great Money Line: Record 2-4 Detroit Red Wings defeat the...
