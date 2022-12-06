Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski discusses how the city plans to spend money from opioid lawsuit
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski discusses how the city plans to spend money coming back this week from a national opioid lawsuit. Plus, more on a massive industrial project in Lebanon that could potentially use water piped from Tippecanoe County – and how the city aims to request state reports on those plans.
WLFI.com
New ordinance prohibits roadside soliciting
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new ordinance prohibiting roadside solicitation was approved by the West Lafayette City Council on Monday. The ordinance, sponsored by West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, aims to limit interference with traffic. According to West Lafayette Police Chief, Troy Harris, there has been an uptick...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tracker Factor Works Both Ways for the Customer and Frankfort Utilities
On your utility bill that you receive every month, there is an item called the “tracker factor” which can help or hinder that bill. However, most people don’t understand it or know what it is. “We purchase our power from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) and it’s...
WLFI.com
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
WLFI.com
BP explores carbon storage in Benton County, sparks controversy
A fight for underground land is boiling over to the surface. BP explores carbon storage in Benton County, sparks controversy. A fight for underground land is boiling over to the surface.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
wbaa.org
Greater Lafayette region announces plans for $30 million in READI grants
The Greater Lafayette region on Wednesday announced plans for the $30 million it will receive from the state as part of the Regional Economic Development Initiative, or READI, grant program. Spending priorities include a variety of projects, including $5 million for a workforce development project aimed at training local workers...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Linking of Richard Allen’s gun to Delphi crime scene ‘not science’ says The Innocence Project
The Innocence Project is pressing on against tool mark evidence, claiming it's "not settled science.”
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect […]
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 7:30 A.M. December 7
Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's syringe exchange program extended for two more years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to renew a syringe exchange service for two more years. Commissioner Tom Murtaugh again cast the lone vote against the program, which was created in 2017 and renewed twice previously. Gateway to Hope provides clean syringes, hygiene supplies and...
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
WLFI.com
Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: Major Storm & The Historic Temperature Drop of December 7-8, 1927
From the 7th to the 8th, the temperature fell from 55° to 3° at West Lafayette as an Arctic cold front blasted through with strong winds. This occurred after 1-2” of rainfall on the 7th. At Rensselaer, the temperature fell from 53° to 3°, at Kokomo 55° to 5°, Crawfordsville went from 56° to 6°, Wheatfield crashed from 52° to 0° & Whitestown 54° to 4°. Southeast of Indianapolis as Rushville, the mercury went from an astonishing 65° to 6° in 24 hours.
Comments / 0