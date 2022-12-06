Read full article on original website
timestribunenews.com
Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community
Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change for the 11-acre...
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville Restaurant Permit Approved
8410 Collinsville Road in Collinsville is the location of a structure which will be converted into a restaurant and managed by an individual who has had one which has been very successful in Fairmont City for several years. For that property owned by Ralph Ferguson of Glen Carbon, Alejandro Najar...
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Board approves resolutions that will bring Scooter’s Coffee to Village
The Maryville Board of Trustees on Dec. 7 approved an ordinance that will allow for the rezoning of property located at 2119 South Center Street in the Village. The ordinance changes the single-family residential designation to planned development business. It also allowed for a variance on the property waiving the two-acre requirement.
timestribunenews.com
Veterans Luncheon, Meeting Next Week
In an effort to reach out to United States military service veterans, the Madison County agency established to provide support to them is hosting a free luncheon Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Harry G. Seaton American Legion Post 435 in Glen Carbon. During this luncheon, the...
St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission
The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
timestribunenews.com
No one fights alone, a slogan for a new initiative in Troy to help veterans in crisis
The Troy Police Department in collaboration with local VFW Post 976 is implementing a new program to aid veterans in distress. Troy Police Officer Tony Luther is taking the lead in trying to build a rapport with veterans through a new initiative called Operation Warfighters. The program was initiated Nov.1 and aims to help police engaged with veterans in crisis to help get them the resources they may need.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input
Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
edglentoday.com
Subcircuit Challenge Denied; State's Attorney Haine Believes County "Fought The Good Fight"
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that the Illinois Supreme Court has rejected his request that they review the subcircuit law that was passed last January. Nonetheless, he said he was “honored” by the chance to challenge this law, and that the County “fought the good fight” in the lawsuit.
stlpublicradio.org
Former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in corruption scheme
Three former St. Louis aldermen will spend between three and nearly four years in federal prison for their roles in a corruption scheme around development incentives. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark handed down the sentences Tuesday to former board President Lewis Reed, former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. All three pleaded guilty in August to accepting cash, cars and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
