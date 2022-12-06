ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

timestribunenews.com

Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community

Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change for the 11-acre...
TROY, IL
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Collinsville Restaurant Permit Approved

8410 Collinsville Road in Collinsville is the location of a structure which will be converted into a restaurant and managed by an individual who has had one which has been very successful in Fairmont City for several years. For that property owned by Ralph Ferguson of Glen Carbon, Alejandro Najar...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Maryville Board approves resolutions that will bring Scooter’s Coffee to Village

The Maryville Board of Trustees on Dec. 7 approved an ordinance that will allow for the rezoning of property located at 2119 South Center Street in the Village. The ordinance changes the single-family residential designation to planned development business. It also allowed for a variance on the property waiving the two-acre requirement.
timestribunenews.com

Veterans Luncheon, Meeting Next Week

In an effort to reach out to United States military service veterans, the Madison County agency established to provide support to them is hosting a free luncheon Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Harry G. Seaton American Legion Post 435 in Glen Carbon. During this luncheon, the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

No one fights alone, a slogan for a new initiative in Troy to help veterans in crisis

The Troy Police Department in collaboration with local VFW Post 976 is implementing a new program to aid veterans in distress. Troy Police Officer Tony Luther is taking the lead in trying to build a rapport with veterans through a new initiative called Operation Warfighters. The program was initiated Nov.1 and aims to help police engaged with veterans in crisis to help get them the resources they may need.
TROY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input

Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlpublicradio.org

Former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in corruption scheme

Three former St. Louis aldermen will spend between three and nearly four years in federal prison for their roles in a corruption scheme around development incentives. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark handed down the sentences Tuesday to former board President Lewis Reed, former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. All three pleaded guilty in August to accepting cash, cars and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
GILLESPIE, IL

