ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 8

Richard Zimmerman
3d ago

Speed kills, Audubon in Germany has no speed limit and is the safest road in the world. Every State has a different road system and the theory of one system working in another state is not plausible. Texas has a vast road system and the size of Texas is three times larger than majority of other states. Each State needs to tackle this problem individually rather than a universal system. The universal system that could be implemented is against DWI and using electronics while driving needs to be enforced and accountability for both. Another aspect that needs attention is overworked and driving while exhausted and tired is a real issue that's needs further research to avoid.

Reply(1)
4
WildCard...
3d ago

Ppl need to get off their phones, slow down, drive friendly. I'm on the road everyday & it's atrocious at what I see & even have experienced myself. 🤡💩

Reply
2
Related
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday

Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday

The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy