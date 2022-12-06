Read full article on original website
timestribunenews.com
Bassler steps down after 25 years at Triad
For the past quarter century, Paul Bassler has been the man in charge of Triad football. Plenty has happened over the course of those 25 years, including Triad opening a new high school in Troy and making the switch to a turf field instead of grass. Bassler, who recently submitted...
timestribunenews.com
Kahok girls take down East in SWC opener
East cut the Collinsville lead to 29-24 at the 6:14 mark of the 3rd quarter, then the Kahoks went off. CHS went on a 14-0 run to increase their lead to 19 points early in the 4th quarter to eventually subdue Belleville East 45-32 to win their SWC opener in Collinsville on Dec. 2.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville hockey holding strong in week 7
Collinsville’s ice hockey team continues to sit near the top of the MVCHA standings after week seven of play. The Kahoks sit in 4th place at 5-3-1 good for eleven points. They are tied with O’Fallon with those eleven points but the Panthers have a better winning percentage by virtue of their 5-1-1 record.
timestribunenews.com
Kahok boys bowling take fifth at Kingpin Lanes
The week for the Collinsville boys bowling team was up and down. They beat Belleville West before struggling against O’Fallon. Over the weekend they brought home a 5th place finish out of 16 teams at the 14th Annual Abe Lincoln Invite in Springfield. Abe Lincoln. CHS had an inconsistent...
timestribunenews.com
Kahok wrestlers fare well at Chatham
The young Collinsville wrestling team has shown the capacity to learn from their practice and match experience and quickly applies it on the competition mat. A case in point was last week as the Kahoks showed vast improvement from Thursday to Saturday. On Dec. 1 they were only able to...
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville girls take championship at Springfield
The second week of the season for girls bowling at Collinsville was another good one as the Kahoks racked up conference wins over Belleville West and O’Fallon. From there they took their second tourney title this season with a win at the Abe Lincoln Invite in Springfield Saturday. “At...
timestribunenews.com
Mikayla Massie of Troy designated Gold Award Girl Scout
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is congratulating Mikayla Massie of Troy on achieving Gold Award Girl Scout, a designation she earned by helping the homeless community. Mikayla was researching options for her Girl Scout Gold Award project when she learned about an opportunity to recycle plastic grocery bags into sleeping mats that provide more comfortable sleeping conditions for people without homes, according to an organization news release.
timestribunenews.com
Miller celebrates 15 years cancer free with recognition by St. Louis Blues
Andrea Miller (center) who battled stage four esophageal and recovered in 2006, was given recognition Dec. 1 as the Blues faced the Hurricanes. Pictured with her sons Holt (left) and Reid (right) the family are now supporters of the Blues’ efforts to raise funds and awareness in partnership with Siteman Cancer Center.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville Restaurant Permit Approved
8410 Collinsville Road in Collinsville is the location of a structure which will be converted into a restaurant and managed by an individual who has had one which has been very successful in Fairmont City for several years. For that property owned by Ralph Ferguson of Glen Carbon, Alejandro Najar...
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville Middle School receives donation for new reading initiative
The Collinsville-Maryville-Caseyville (CMC) Rotary on Nov. 18 donated $1,500 to the Collinsville Middle School. The money will be used to start a new reading program to encourage young students to do more reading. CMC Rotary officers Theresa May and John Maue presented the donation to CMS principal Brad Snow and...
timestribunenews.com
Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community
Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change for the 11-acre...
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Board approves resolutions that will bring Scooter’s Coffee to Village
The Maryville Board of Trustees on Dec. 7 approved an ordinance that will allow for the rezoning of property located at 2119 South Center Street in the Village. The ordinance changes the single-family residential designation to planned development business. It also allowed for a variance on the property waiving the two-acre requirement.
timestribunenews.com
Veterans Luncheon, Meeting Next Week
In an effort to reach out to United States military service veterans, the Madison County agency established to provide support to them is hosting a free luncheon Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Harry G. Seaton American Legion Post 435 in Glen Carbon. During this luncheon, the...
timestribunenews.com
No one fights alone, a slogan for a new initiative in Troy to help veterans in crisis
The Troy Police Department in collaboration with local VFW Post 976 is implementing a new program to aid veterans in distress. Troy Police Officer Tony Luther is taking the lead in trying to build a rapport with veterans through a new initiative called Operation Warfighters. The program was initiated Nov.1 and aims to help police engaged with veterans in crisis to help get them the resources they may need.
