Why does my dog eat cardboard? My dogs do some strange things. Admittedly, eating cardboard is not the most bizarre of things they could do, but it’s still pretty weird to see them munching away at a cardboard box. Chewing is an instinctive, normal behavior for dogs. It’s how they learn about the things around them. So, it’s essential to provide safe things for them to chew on to avoid them eating something potentially harmful or valuable. It should be fine if your dog only does this on and off. But as soon as eating inedible things becomes chronic or compulsive, it becomes unhealthy and called Pica. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at the reasons your dog might chew or eat cardboard, ways to fix this behavior, and when it can become dangerous.

4 DAYS AGO