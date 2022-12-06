Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
104.1 WIKY
Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
104.1 WIKY
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
104.1 WIKY
Yellen says U.S. listening to Europe’s concerns over new climate law
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the Biden administration was listening to concerns raised by European allies over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package. Many European Union countries fear their companies will be unfairly disadvantaged by...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
104.1 WIKY
U.S. lawmakers urge Biden to use authority to guarantee rail sick leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Russia appears to have restocked its supply of Iranian-made suicide drones as it unleashes fresh wave of attacks, reports say
Russia has unleashed a fresh wave of Iranian suicide drone attacks on Ukraine following a three-week hiatus.
104.1 WIKY
Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – U.N
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York...
Arms dealer Bout praises Putin, backs Ukraine assault
Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer dubbed the "Merchant of Death", praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow's assault on Ukraine. "I am proud that I am a Russian person, and our president is Putin," the former Soviet air force pilot said in the 40-minute interview.
104.1 WIKY
Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘
(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens
(Reuters) – China’s Li Auto Inc on Friday forecast higher delivery of vehicles and a rise in revenue in the fourth quarter, banking on a production ramp-up and better cost management. The electric vehicle maker saw net loss widen to 1.65 billion yuan ($237.55 million) compared with a...
104.1 WIKY
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea. Yellen also said the administration saw no...
104.1 WIKY
Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said. The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu...
104.1 WIKY
UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world who it described as “corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence.”. It said the sanctions were coordinated with international partners to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Global Human Rights Day and...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Although Japan and Chinese-claimed and democratically governed Taiwan do not have formal...
104.1 WIKY
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese president invites Saudi king to visit China – Saudi state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
