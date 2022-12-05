Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
4 Broncos most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Ravens
The Denver Broncos dropped their fourth game in a row after they fell short in a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Ravens, 10-9, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos actually led early in this encounter but could not score a single touchdown all game long. The Broncos are now 3-9, bringing up the rear in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Broncos most to blame for their disappointing Week 13 loss vs. the Ravens.
Yardbarker
Chiefs vs Broncos: A Battle in the AFC West
Chiefs vs Broncos should be an exciting and physical game for football fans. Sunday’s game is a battle within the division and both teams know each other well. Chiefs vs Broncos football comes at an interesting time. The regular season is winding down and both teams are trying to make a playoff push. The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-3 record. Kansas City sits atop the AFC West and look to bounce back from their loss to the Bengals. The Broncos are 3-9 and are in last place in the AFC West. Denver recently lost a close game to the Ravens and want to finish the season strong. Chiefs vs Broncos will be a battle between offense and defense.
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com
Baker Mayfield makes a prediction that Raiders fans are going to laugh at
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Los Angeles Rams, who currently are without Mathew Stafford, as he was placed on the injured reserve list and will be out for four games. I guess the Rams think they can still make the playoffs at 3-9, and possibly 3-10...
Podcast: Any concerns after Dolphins’ loss to 49ers? And Chargers predictions
The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak ended in a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and now the team remains on the West Coast to begin preparations for its Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Rams QB Baker Mayfield expected to be active, has real chance to play Thursday vs. Raiders
After being released Monday in Charlotte, Baker Mayfield might play Thursday in Los Angeles. The quarterback is expected to be active tonight against the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources, and there is a real chance he plays. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that...
Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams
That Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) invade SOFI Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) and once again the Silver and Black fans will prove California is Raider country.
