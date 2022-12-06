Read full article on original website
LSU edge rusher Desmond Little enters transfer portal
LSU's sixth player officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday in edge rusher Desmond Little. Only three of the six players to enter the portal were on the purple and gold's roster for the 2022 season. Little totaled 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 14 career games. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
LSU extends new portal offer to edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
Finding an elite edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal is one of LSU’s biggest needs in this recruiting cycle. The Tigers offered one of the most productive available when Jamar Cain made the call on Coastal Carolina’s Josaiah Stewart. A 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, Stewart picked up several Freshman...
GoVols247 Podcast: Biletnikoff, big basketball game, etc.
Looking for discussion on a big Tennessee football award and a big Tennessee basketball game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from the road) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee star Jalin Hyatt winning the Biletnikoff Award and Sunday’s big basketball game between seventh-ranked Tennessee and 13th-ranked Maryland in Brooklyn.
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Clutch Cast: Big Ws for WBB, Isaiah Miranda commits, Dusan Mahorcic injury
Kai Crutchfield is joined by Pack Pride Editor Cory Smith to discuss the last week for NC State men’s and women’s hoops! The women’s program continued its rise with big wins over Iowa and Georgia to move to No. 8 in the AP Poll. The men’s program...
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release
Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the nation’s highest-paid assistant
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken cashed in on his success calling plays for the Bulldogs in 2021 in the form of a raise in the offseason. As we found out Thursday, Monken is in fact in a class of his own in terms of salary. The USA Today reported Thursday...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
