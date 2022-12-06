ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU edge rusher Desmond Little enters transfer portal

LSU's sixth player officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday in edge rusher Desmond Little. Only three of the six players to enter the portal were on the purple and gold's roster for the 2022 season. Little totaled 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 14 career games. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GoVols247 Podcast: Biletnikoff, big basketball game, etc.

Looking for discussion on a big Tennessee football award and a big Tennessee basketball game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from the road) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee star Jalin Hyatt winning the Biletnikoff Award and Sunday’s big basketball game between seventh-ranked Tennessee and 13th-ranked Maryland in Brooklyn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits

Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
GEORGIA STATE
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
