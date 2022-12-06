Read full article on original website
Wedding rings, onion rings: Swensons and Akron courthouse team up for holiday nuptials
After finishing a long Door Dash shift, Harley Gray would often drive to the Wallhaven Swensons Drive-In at 40 S. Hawkins Ave. and join his future wife and fellow Door Dasher, Holly Yater, for a late meal before heading home. Two years later, on the day of their second anniversary, Gray would marry...
