ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 100

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 100. Be sure to fix in mind the image of the letter before attempting it. Study closely the proportions and the direction of every stroke. Make about fifty capital R’s to the minute, as given in the next page.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Hackernoon Contributor of The Year-DAO: Olayimika Oyeba!

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:https://www.noonies.tech/2022/web3/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-dao share links to your winning URL here, for example. https://noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-who-is-the-real-dr-leonard-mccoy, OR. What does it mean for you to win this title?. I am profoundly excited...
HackerNoon

Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners

There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
HackerNoon

The Noonification: How AI/ChatGPT Dreams in 2022 (12/7/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer.
HackerNoon

How to Vent in Eight Languages

It’s been quite the year so far. Feel free to pause and take a deep breath. If you’re a crypto faithful, you might need to take two, as yet another crypto villain has come to the fore in the last few weeks. While the destructive domino set off...
HackerNoon

The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer

With all the stories of layoffs and general tech industry malaise, I think it's time for a bit of a reminder of how far we have come. So here is an origin story, or, what would have been an origin story. Because I have a bit of a dirty secret to share. I am not a rock-star developer. Or much of a developer at all.
HackerNoon

Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value

Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
HackerNoon

Mr. Ledbetter's Notorious Vacation

Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MR. LEDBETTER'S VACATION. My friend, Mr. Ledbetter, is a round-faced little man, whose natural mildness of eye is gigantically exaggerated when you catch the beam through his glasses, and whose deep, deliberate voice irritates irritable people. A certain elaborate clearness of enunciation has come with him to his present vicarage from his scholastic days, an elaborate clearness of enunciation and a certain nervous determination to be firm and correct upon all issues, important and unimportant alike. He is a sacerdotalist and a chess player, and suspected by many of the secret practice of the higher mathematics—creditable rather than interesting things. His conversation is copious and given much to needless detail. By many, indeed, his intercourse is condemned, to put it plainly, as “boring,” and such have even done me the compliment to wonder why I countenance him. But, on the other hand, there is a large faction who marvel at his countenancing such a dishevelled, discreditable acquaintance as myself. Few appear to regard our friendship with equanimity. But that is because they do not know of the link that binds us, of my amiable connection via Jamaica with Mr. Ledbetter's past.
HackerNoon

Long Live The Dynamic NFT

It’s been hardly more than eighteen months since the heady days of JPEG files-as-NFTs selling faster than hotdogs on a New York street corner at the height of summer. Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti. Those heady...
HackerNoon

How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser

Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
HackerNoon

7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023

File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
HackerNoon

Accepting Crypto Donations at Your Nonprofit: A Guide

Cryptocurrency is surging in popularity, with the market cap reaching over $2 trillion in 2021. Many donors are now holding appreciated Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins and donating them to nonprofits that are equipped to accept them. Today, there are many ways for organizations to accept crypto, and their teams...
HackerNoon

A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History

Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OPEN SOURCE. In November , 1995, Peter Salus, a member of the Free Software Foundation and author of the 1994 book, A Quarter Century of Unix , issued a call for papers to members of the GNU Project's "system-discuss" mailing list. Salus, the conference's scheduled chairman, wanted to tip off fellow hackers about the upcoming Conference on Freely Redistributable Software in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Slated for February, 1996 and sponsored by the Free Software Foundation, the event promised to be the first engineering conference solely dedicated to free software and, in a show of unity with other free software programmers, welcomed papers on "any aspect of GNU, Linux, NetBSD, 386BSD, FreeBSD, Perl, Tcl/tk, and other tools for which the code is accessible and redistributable." Salus wrote: Over the past 15 years, free and low-cost software has become ubiquitous. This conference will bring together implementers of several different types of freely redistributable software and publishers of such software (on various media). There will be tutorials and refereed papers, as well as keynotes by Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman.See Peter Salus, "FYI-Conference on Freely Redistributable Software, 2/2, Cambridge" (1995) (archived by Terry Winograd).
HackerNoon

What Product Team Structure is Right for You?

There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
HackerNoon

IMAP Email Server on AWS

Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
HackerNoon

Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide

No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy