The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 100
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 100. Be sure to fix in mind the image of the letter before attempting it. Study closely the proportions and the direction of every stroke. Make about fifty capital R’s to the minute, as given in the next page.
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Hackernoon Contributor of The Year-DAO: Olayimika Oyeba!
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:https://www.noonies.tech/2022/web3/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-dao share links to your winning URL here, for example. https://noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-who-is-the-real-dr-leonard-mccoy, OR. What does it mean for you to win this title?. I am profoundly excited...
Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners
There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
The Noonification: How AI/ChatGPT Dreams in 2022 (12/7/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer.
“I Am Pushing The Boundaries Of Art and Tech”, Jay Rosen On Bridging Art And Technology
The Gainesville-based American artist and software developer is the founder of Mirror Vision NFT Gallery, a five-story glass building(70,29) located in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley. Jay Rosen has a visible footprint in the worlds of art and technology. In 2021, he was commissioned to design two NFT galleries for the...
How to Vent in Eight Languages
It’s been quite the year so far. Feel free to pause and take a deep breath. If you’re a crypto faithful, you might need to take two, as yet another crypto villain has come to the fore in the last few weeks. While the destructive domino set off...
The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer
With all the stories of layoffs and general tech industry malaise, I think it's time for a bit of a reminder of how far we have come. So here is an origin story, or, what would have been an origin story. Because I have a bit of a dirty secret to share. I am not a rock-star developer. Or much of a developer at all.
Bricktrade Joins Forces With Blocksquare to Bring Real-Estate On-chain Through Tokenisation
Bricktrade Capital Ltd is pleased to announce its recent decision to form a strategic partnership with Blocksquare, a technology solutions provider to support in making property investing accessible to the masses. is the UK’s first real estate investment platform to tokenize property, bringing an abundance of investment opportunities to both...
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
Mr. Ledbetter's Notorious Vacation
Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MR. LEDBETTER'S VACATION. My friend, Mr. Ledbetter, is a round-faced little man, whose natural mildness of eye is gigantically exaggerated when you catch the beam through his glasses, and whose deep, deliberate voice irritates irritable people. A certain elaborate clearness of enunciation has come with him to his present vicarage from his scholastic days, an elaborate clearness of enunciation and a certain nervous determination to be firm and correct upon all issues, important and unimportant alike. He is a sacerdotalist and a chess player, and suspected by many of the secret practice of the higher mathematics—creditable rather than interesting things. His conversation is copious and given much to needless detail. By many, indeed, his intercourse is condemned, to put it plainly, as “boring,” and such have even done me the compliment to wonder why I countenance him. But, on the other hand, there is a large faction who marvel at his countenancing such a dishevelled, discreditable acquaintance as myself. Few appear to regard our friendship with equanimity. But that is because they do not know of the link that binds us, of my amiable connection via Jamaica with Mr. Ledbetter's past.
Long Live The Dynamic NFT
It’s been hardly more than eighteen months since the heady days of JPEG files-as-NFTs selling faster than hotdogs on a New York street corner at the height of summer. Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti. Those heady...
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser
Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023
File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
Accepting Crypto Donations at Your Nonprofit: A Guide
Cryptocurrency is surging in popularity, with the market cap reaching over $2 trillion in 2021. Many donors are now holding appreciated Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins and donating them to nonprofits that are equipped to accept them. Today, there are many ways for organizations to accept crypto, and their teams...
Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React
As web developers in a world with complex requirements and looming deadlines, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you have trouble turning these requirements into code that works and fixes major bugs, your deployment date could be pushed back a lot. Also, the more delays you...
Learn to Build Smart Contracts on Bitcoin and Qualify to Become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador
The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week. The course aims to teach budding blockchain developers how to develop on the Rootstock blockchain, with a heavy focus on smart contracts. The course is part of the. , where members of the public are rewarded for contributing to the growth...
A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History
Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OPEN SOURCE. In November , 1995, Peter Salus, a member of the Free Software Foundation and author of the 1994 book, A Quarter Century of Unix , issued a call for papers to members of the GNU Project's "system-discuss" mailing list. Salus, the conference's scheduled chairman, wanted to tip off fellow hackers about the upcoming Conference on Freely Redistributable Software in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Slated for February, 1996 and sponsored by the Free Software Foundation, the event promised to be the first engineering conference solely dedicated to free software and, in a show of unity with other free software programmers, welcomed papers on "any aspect of GNU, Linux, NetBSD, 386BSD, FreeBSD, Perl, Tcl/tk, and other tools for which the code is accessible and redistributable." Salus wrote: Over the past 15 years, free and low-cost software has become ubiquitous. This conference will bring together implementers of several different types of freely redistributable software and publishers of such software (on various media). There will be tutorials and refereed papers, as well as keynotes by Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman.See Peter Salus, "FYI-Conference on Freely Redistributable Software, 2/2, Cambridge" (1995) (archived by Terry Winograd).
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?
There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
IMAP Email Server on AWS
Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
