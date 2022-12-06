Read full article on original website
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of teens fired shots at a woman who was chasing them after police said the teens were caught vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus on Friday. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Oaks Shadow Drive in the Preserve neighborhood around 7:33 p.m. A...
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
17-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to South Linden school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Prosecutor's Office to review BCI's report in Donovan Lewis' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday gave the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office a report of its investigation into the Aug. 22 shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack has picked former senior assistant Franklin County prosecutors H. Tim Merkle...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
One year later, still no arrests in Kodiak Drive killing of two children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the brutal fatal shooting of two children and a young man, and Columbus police are pleading for the community’s help in solving the crime. On Dec. 7, 2021, 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and his 6-year-old sister Londynn were all shot and killed while […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
