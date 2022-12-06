ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects

Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving

Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
