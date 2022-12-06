The City of Winfield says crews are making progress on a RISE Cowley and BCBS Healthy Pathways grant project to build a sidewalk along 19th Avenue for safe pedestrian access to the grocery center and other areas of the community, including the downtown commercial center and the Broadway Sports Complex. The improvements to the roadway will allow separation of pedestrians and vehicles in Winfield’s busiest commercial area where an estimated 5,000 vehicles use the road each day. This project will be six feet wide and run from Andrews to Menor. The project will also help to provide a connection between the recently completed Broadway Sports Complex Trail – a paved path constructed under a Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks grant – and the west levee system trails.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO