Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Rebases in Git

Beginners often experience several points of confusion about rebases when using Git:. In this article, I’ll provide answers to those questions. In the meantime, TL;DR: rebases are a way of making your crude commit history into something you’ll want to share with the rest of your team. How...
