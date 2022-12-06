ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide

No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job?

ChatGPT from OpenAI has gone viral and reached 1 million users in just 5 days. The AI has shown mind-blowing capabilities, including generating smart contract code, and even fixing bugs for you. Is AI finally coming to put software developers out of a job?. AnChain.AI Web3 compliance officer and former...
Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System

The common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) is a way to assign scores to vulnerability on the basis of their principal characteristics. This score indicates the severity of a. and on that basis, it can be categorized into low, medium, high, and critical severity which can be used by the organization...
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?

There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023

File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
How Does Economic Recession Affect Colocation?

As a recession seems increasingly likely, companies across industries are bracing. For some sectors, though, the way forward is a little hazy. Some tout data storage as recession-proof, but with little precedence to learn from, what will a recession look like for colocation?. Data storage and cloud companies are some...
Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices

Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda

If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain

An innovation that could solve the problem of Ethereum’s missing piece. But, what is this missing piece anyway?. Let's start at the beginning. Blockchain technology has so far been one of the most innovative and transformative technological concepts in the world. Besides powering cryptocurrencies (which many believe to be the future of money), blockchain has also proven to be useful across multiple industries. Besides the numerous merits that blockchain holds, transparency and security are some of the most significant factors that have been the secret behind the constant growth of this technology.
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance

This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
5 Practices to Shift from Scarcity to Abundance Mindset

Limited number of promotions. Limited opportunities to lead high-visibility projects. Limited number of people who can receive awards. Thinking this way makes winning in corporate parlance equivalent to beating someone else. In order for you to succeed, someone else must fail. In order for you to get what you want, someone else must have less of what they want.
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests

We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
How to Debug Like a Senior Developer

My book on debugging is already on preorder and I’m super thrilled to announce I’m doing a full online course to go along with it. The course website isn’t ready yet but I already have the full outline and a lot of recorded material. I will try to drop videos at a rate of two per week in the next few months until the full course will be online. It’s shaping up to be a very detailed course. I recorded the first module and half of the second module and I’m already close to 3 hours of dense recorded material!
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser

Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI

You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
Using a REST API with Python

Requesting fitness data (backlog) from Terra requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. First, let's define what a REST API is. REST stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources.
