Kansas has finalized a settlement with JUUL Labs, resulting in nearly $10 million for Kansas and resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Schmidt said the settlement forces JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms limiting their marketing and sales practices. Kansas is expected to receive more than $9.9 million as part of the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states and Puerto Rico. The money will be paid over six to 10 years. The agreement was first announced in principle in September.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO