January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
floridaweekly.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR
Holiday Fun at the Mandel Public Library — 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. www.wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7703. ¦ Send Holiday Greetings: Through Dec. 31 in KidSpace on the third floor. Write a letter to Santa or make a holiday card for family and friends. ¦ Winter Reading Program: All the Feels — Through Jan. 31. Earn prizes by reading. Free. Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.
Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement
WEST PALM BEACH — The biggest little store in the world is closing its doors this month after a decades-long run on the hottest street in town. Clematis Street News Stand, the only souvenir shop in downtown West Palm Beach, will close Dec. 31 after a disagreement between the store's owner and the building's new landlord. ...
Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries
An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation
Delray Beach approved plans on a project to renovate and reopen Doc's restaurant with an historic designation, along with office and retail space next door called City Center Delray.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Remarkably Contemporary Waterfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida, has Intricate Stone & Wood Finishes
160 Spyglass Lane Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 160 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Florida, stands out among the elegance of Jupiter’s coveted Admiral’s Cove, with intricate stone and wood finishes. A summer kitchen and 100 feet of pristine beach on the outside, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, make this a truly delightful location. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Spyglass Lane, please contact Matthew Dugow (Phone: 305-494-0033) at Compass Florida, LLC. for full support and perfect service.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
hometownnewstc.com
McKee Garden Festival of Lights in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Celebrate the holiday season at McKee Botanical Garden during the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights on Thurs., Dec. 15 through Sat., Dec. 17; Tues., Dec. 20 through Fri., Dec. 23; and Wed., Dec. 28 through Fri., Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. each night. The last admission ticket is sold at 7:30 p.m.
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
sebastiandaily.com
Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly
William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Light Displays in Palm Beach County
We love putting the kids in the car and driving around looking at the beautiful holiday displays each year in Palm Beach County! A cup of lukewarm chocolate for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee or tea for the parents, Christmas songs playing, and maybe a special holiday snack, and off we go to enjoy the Christmas lights in Palm Beach County!
