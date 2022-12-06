EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning officially hired Will Stein as the Ducks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. "I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon," Lanning said. "In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel.

