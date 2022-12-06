ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOUISVILLE — A day before facing Nebraska in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon volleyball team had a film session at the team's hotel. UO assistant coach Erika Dillard had a message for the Ducks before they headed to the meeting room — bring a pen. Before breaking down film of the Cornhuskers, the UO women would each fill out a few thank-you cards for athletic department staff who had helped the program host the first two rounds of the tournament in Matthew Knight Arena the previous weekend.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Pac-12 Play Opens Sunday vs. OSU

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 17 Oregon opens its Pac-12 slate Sunday, as the season's first installment of the Rivalry Series with Oregon State is set for a 4 p.m. PT tip Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams enter Sunday's contest on a two-game winning streak, with the...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Nevada on Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Nevada at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Promotion: The annual Teddy Bear toss. Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to benefit Toys for Tots. HEAD TO HEAD. The series dates back to...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

First Serve: Ducks vs Nebraska in Sweet 16

Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Louisville Regional, carries its 15-match winning streak into Thursday's regional semifinal against (2) Nebraska. First serve is scheduled for 11 a.m. (ET) at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The match will air live on ESPNU and also be available on the ESPN app. Top-seeded Louisville and Baylor will play in the other regional semifinal.
LINCOLN, NE
GoDucks.com

Pukis Setting The Pace For Ducks

LOUISVILLE — When Hannah Pukis entered the transfer portal a year ago, she wrote down a list of questions she had about potential new schools. As the all-Pac-12 volleyball setter sought answers to those questions from head coaches, the list of outgoing calls on her phone grew and grew. And after one call in particular, her messages inbox quickly filled up, too.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Challenging Schedule Awaits Ducks in 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon will once again play one of the toughest schedules in the nation under fifth-year coach Melyssa Lombardi. The Ducks will play six of the eight teams that reached the 2022 Women's College World Series – Florida, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Oregon. State and UCLA...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Six Ducks Named To AP All-Pac-12 Second Team

EUGENE, Ore. — Six Oregon football student-athletes were named to the all-Pac-12 second team released by the Associated Press on Thursday morning. Wide receiver Troy Franklin and offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth were selected to the second team offense, while defensive end Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Christian Gonzalez landed on the defensive second team. All six Ducks were awarded first- or second-team all-conference honors by the league's coaches earlier this week.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

FWAA Names Forsyth Second-Team All-American

DALLAS — Oregon football center Alex Forsyth was announced as a second-team all-American on Friday morning by the Football Writers Association of America in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. It is Forsyth's first all-American honor after he was named first-team all-conference by Pac-12 coaches on Tuesday and second-team...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Lanning Hires Will Stein As Offensive Coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning officially hired Will Stein as the Ducks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. "I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon," Lanning said. "In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel.
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Professional Disc Golf Association Major Event Coming to Eugene

Eugene, OR - The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) has awarded Eugene, OR, the bid to host the 2023 PDGA Tim Selinske US Masters Championships to be held May 25-28, 2023. The local team is partnering with the Eugene, Cascades & Coast Sports Commission to host the event. This will be the first PDGA Major to be hosted in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Saving 30th Avenue

Lane County government is trying to address its most dangerous road — 30th Avenue — through traffic easements to reduce car crashes and improvements to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Lane County Board of County Commissioners discussed a plan at its Dec. 6 virtual and in-person...
LANE COUNTY, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR

