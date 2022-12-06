Read full article on original website
Ducks Appreciating Elite Eight Opportunity
LOUISVILLE — A day before facing Nebraska in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon volleyball team had a film session at the team's hotel. UO assistant coach Erika Dillard had a message for the Ducks before they headed to the meeting room — bring a pen. Before breaking down film of the Cornhuskers, the UO women would each fill out a few thank-you cards for athletic department staff who had helped the program host the first two rounds of the tournament in Matthew Knight Arena the previous weekend.
Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight
LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
Pac-12 Play Opens Sunday vs. OSU
EUGENE, Ore. — No. 17 Oregon opens its Pac-12 slate Sunday, as the season's first installment of the Rivalry Series with Oregon State is set for a 4 p.m. PT tip Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams enter Sunday's contest on a two-game winning streak, with the...
Men's Basketball Hosts Nevada on Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Nevada at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Promotion: The annual Teddy Bear toss. Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to benefit Toys for Tots. HEAD TO HEAD. The series dates back to...
First Serve: Ducks vs Nebraska in Sweet 16
Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Louisville Regional, carries its 15-match winning streak into Thursday's regional semifinal against (2) Nebraska. First serve is scheduled for 11 a.m. (ET) at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The match will air live on ESPNU and also be available on the ESPN app. Top-seeded Louisville and Baylor will play in the other regional semifinal.
Pukis Setting The Pace For Ducks
LOUISVILLE — When Hannah Pukis entered the transfer portal a year ago, she wrote down a list of questions she had about potential new schools. As the all-Pac-12 volleyball setter sought answers to those questions from head coaches, the list of outgoing calls on her phone grew and grew. And after one call in particular, her messages inbox quickly filled up, too.
Challenging Schedule Awaits Ducks in 2023
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon will once again play one of the toughest schedules in the nation under fifth-year coach Melyssa Lombardi. The Ducks will play six of the eight teams that reached the 2022 Women's College World Series – Florida, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Oregon. State and UCLA...
Six Ducks Named To AP All-Pac-12 Second Team
EUGENE, Ore. — Six Oregon football student-athletes were named to the all-Pac-12 second team released by the Associated Press on Thursday morning. Wide receiver Troy Franklin and offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth were selected to the second team offense, while defensive end Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Christian Gonzalez landed on the defensive second team. All six Ducks were awarded first- or second-team all-conference honors by the league's coaches earlier this week.
FWAA Names Forsyth Second-Team All-American
DALLAS — Oregon football center Alex Forsyth was announced as a second-team all-American on Friday morning by the Football Writers Association of America in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. It is Forsyth's first all-American honor after he was named first-team all-conference by Pac-12 coaches on Tuesday and second-team...
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
Lanning Hires Will Stein As Offensive Coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning officially hired Will Stein as the Ducks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. "I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon," Lanning said. "In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
eugenecascadescoast.org
Professional Disc Golf Association Major Event Coming to Eugene
Eugene, OR - The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) has awarded Eugene, OR, the bid to host the 2023 PDGA Tim Selinske US Masters Championships to be held May 25-28, 2023. The local team is partnering with the Eugene, Cascades & Coast Sports Commission to host the event. This will be the first PDGA Major to be hosted in Eugene.
Watch: Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
eugeneweekly.com
Saving 30th Avenue
Lane County government is trying to address its most dangerous road — 30th Avenue — through traffic easements to reduce car crashes and improvements to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Lane County Board of County Commissioners discussed a plan at its Dec. 6 virtual and in-person...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
