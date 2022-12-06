ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Announces Eight Finalists For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists feature four players from...
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers

Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL and Minnesota Vikings to Support 2022 Indigenous Bowl

The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster

4-8 RBs on current roster: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. The Panthers land on this list because Christian McCaffrey is no longer with the team. The decision to deal the former All-Pro away before the trade deadline set up two possible scenarios:. 1) If the Panthers stick with interim...
Lions QB Jared Goff: 'I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now'

Viewed by many as a bridge to the Detroit Lions' hopeful quarterback of the future, Jared Goff has turned in some rather terrific outings in the interim. The Lions have won four of their last five, with a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills mixed in. Coming off a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best fourth game in a row, Goff has been a catalyst and believes it's because he's playing as well as he ever has in his seven-season career.
Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings

7-5 WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) Look for this to be a defensive-minded game, with both offensive lines’ weakness in pass protection short-circuiting drives. Josh Allen is better equipped to overcome quick pressure. Mike White is the X-factor. He is not the point guard he was advertised to be. White is closer to a taller Ryan Fitzpatrick with a bigger arm, unafraid to swing for the fences.
2023 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Below you will find information on the 2023 NFL Draft and the rules pertaining to prospects' eligibility for it. The list of college players that follows the Q&A includes underclassmen -- players who have completed fewer than four years of college football eligibility -- who have stated their intent to enter the 2023 draft, sorted by school.
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, one of the better all-around tight end prospects in recent years, announced his intention to forego his remaining college football eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft via social media on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 1/2, 265-pound (school measurements) Mayer was highly productive for an inconsistent Irish...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 138,390 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol. Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607 votes), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (131,378) round out the top five.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans

Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
Sean McVay: Rams 'working through' Baker Mayfield's status for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Raiders

Baker Mayfield is on his second team in 2022, but if you asked his new head coach, his arrival as a wavier claim stands as an upgrade in Los Angeles. It's rare to say so for a player who was willingly released by his former team, but such is the case for the Rams, who are down to backup John Wolford and past third-stringer Bryce Perkins following Matthew Stafford's placement on injured reserve. A healthy Mayfield -- a player with plenty of starting experience and a playoff win to his name -- is clearly the best option of the three, even if the former No. 1 overall pick won't see the field immediately.
