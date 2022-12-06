Baker Mayfield is on his second team in 2022, but if you asked his new head coach, his arrival as a wavier claim stands as an upgrade in Los Angeles. It's rare to say so for a player who was willingly released by his former team, but such is the case for the Rams, who are down to backup John Wolford and past third-stringer Bryce Perkins following Matthew Stafford's placement on injured reserve. A healthy Mayfield -- a player with plenty of starting experience and a playoff win to his name -- is clearly the best option of the three, even if the former No. 1 overall pick won't see the field immediately.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO