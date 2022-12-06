ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

TVA keeping an eye on lake levels as rain continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain in the forecast means rain in the rivers, streams and lakes that call Appalachia home. For the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), that means keeping a close eye on where all that water ends up. “We’ll be looking at the whole region,” said James Everett, manager of the TVA’s River Forecast […]
TENNESSEE STATE
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M

The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
wutc.org

Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan

Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
Henry County Daily Herald

DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
BRYANT, AL

