Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Kicks Off Unique Saturday Doubleheader Against NAIA-Member Johnson University
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is in search of its fifth-straight win this Saturday afternoon when it hosts NAIA-member Johnson University (TN). Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and will be the first leg of a special doubleheader inside McKenzie Arena. It's not the...
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Releases 2023 Spring Schedule, Opens Home Slate on January 29
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team and head coach Chad Camper have finalized and released the upcoming 2023 spring schedule which begins January 15, the program announced on Thursday morning. Following a strong showing in the fall, the squad looks forward to an exciting spring season and build...
chattanoogacw.com
GPS athlete first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by USC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Girls Preparatory School athlete is the first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the school says. On Sunday, GPS says senior and soccer forward Kennedy Ball was told that she had been selected to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
TVA keeping an eye on lake levels as rain continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain in the forecast means rain in the rivers, streams and lakes that call Appalachia home. For the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), that means keeping a close eye on where all that water ends up. “We’ll be looking at the whole region,” said James Everett, manager of the TVA’s River Forecast […]
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan
Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
Henry County Daily Herald
DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
WTVC
School board approves higher Tyner bid, waits for commission to kick in
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some much-needed improvements for one Chattanooga school will come with a higher price tag than originally planned. A project to build a new Tyner Academy was approved last year, but time might be running out for the work to get done as inflation drives the cost up.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
Comments / 0