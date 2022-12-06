Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Pennsylvania’s Veterans Access Health Care
AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Pennsylvania’s Veterans Access Health Care. Health Benefits Navigator will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits. Harrisburg, PA— AARP recently launched an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and...
aarp.org
New Veterans Benefits Tool
AARP Launches Digital Tool to Help Kentucky Veterans Access Health Care. Health Benefits Navigator will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits. AARP has launched an interactive, mobile friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and resources in...
aarp.org
AARP Oregon Recognizes Tax-Aide Volunteer for Her Commitment to Community Service with its Prestigious Andrus Award
Kathy Goeddel has been selected by AARP Oregon to receive the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award. Recipients across the nation were chosen for the award, named for AARP founder Ethel Percy Andrus, for enhancing the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improving the community, and inspiring others to volunteer.
aarp.org
Join the Nevada Volunteer Team to Make a Difference in Your Community
Showing up in the community is what matters most to us. Whether it is community fair or event, AARP Nevada is committed to showing Nevadans we are their wise friend and fierce defender. We are looking for other wise friends and fierce defenders for our volunteer team. Join AARP Nevada...
aarp.org
The New AARP Massachusetts Advocacy Resource Page
Welcome to the AARP Massachusetts Advocacy Resource Page, where you can learn about our 2023 legislative priorities and opt-in to receive SMS Advocacy Updates. AARP Massachusetts is always looking for members to get involved as volunteer advocates. Advocates attend public hearings, testify on bills before the legislature, write letters to state lawmakers and share information about the issues that matter on social media.
aarp.org
AARP Oklahoma Honors Volunteers' Outstanding Community Service
AARP Oklahoma's 2022 Andrus Awards and Volunteer Celebration virtually honored Oklahomans age 50-plus for their dedicated volunteer work across the state. The Andrus Award for Community Service is named in honor of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is the highest honor presented by AARP. The 2022 AARP Oklahoma...
aarp.org
AARP Florida Announces 2022 Andrus Award Winner
AARP Florida today awarded state volunteer, Bettina Robson, with the organization’s prestigious Andrus Award for Community Service. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “We’re proud to announce that AARP Florida has selected Bettina Robson as the recipient of the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service. Her remarkable volunteerism has greatly benefited her community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission and inspired other volunteers.
aarp.org
AARP Utah Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Agreement for Eliminating State Tax on Social Security
Salt Lake City, UT – The majority of Utah voters across party lines and age groups agree that the state should eliminate the income tax on Social Security benefits, states a new AARP poll. Fully 66% of Utah voters agree with this change with 69% of Republicans agreeing, 67% of Democrats agreeing, and 65% of Independents agreeing. The survey showed removing Utah’s tax on Social Security benefits even had strong support from all age groups: 54% of 18-34 years olds agree, 67% of 35-49 year olds agree, and 75% of those age 50 and over agree. With Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session weeks away, AARP is calling on the Governor and lawmakers to make eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits a top priority.
aarp.org
Senior Speak NH--NH Transportation Options December 2022
Concord Television's Senior Speak NH December 2022 edition, hosted by AARP NH volunteer Karen Ulmer Dorsch, features Cindy Yanski, Mobility Manager, CAP-BMC, sits down with host Karen Ulmer-Dorsch to talk about transportation options in the Granite State. 🚗 🚌🚍 Watch now:
aarp.org
AARP Maine Calls on Public Utilities Commission to Reject Latest CMP Rate Increase Proposals
AARP Maine is fighting to keep electricity costs fair and reasonable. CMP and Versant don’t control the supply side of your bill. The Standard Offer is purchased in the wholesale market by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and that price is passed on through your CMP and Versant bill without any profit or mark-up to CMP or Versant. Those rates have exploded in the past year and will increase again on January 1, 2023.
aarp.org
ICYMI Backyard Bird Feeding: Avian Entertainment!
Are you searching for an activity that offers hours of education and entertainment as we prepare to hunker down for another NH winter? Creating a backyard bird feeding station may be the perfect option!. Join AARP NH and naturalist and environmental educator Kelly Dwyer from Nature Education Opportunities for this...
Comments / 0