Winston-salem, NC

rockmnation.com

Better Know Your Bowl Opponent: Wake Forest

It’s always tough to play football when you’re the smart-kid school of the conference and, like Stanford and Vanderbilt, Wake Forest is acutely aware of the limitations that brings, especially in a conference that tends to feature teams that aren’t as vigilant about that sort of thing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Update

Now that the transfer portal has been open for players transferring for a few days, I think things have settled down enough for me to try to make a list of all the Wake Forest players that will not be returning to play for the Deacs next season. The transfer portal has become one of the most polarizing topics in college sports—whether you love it or hate it, it has completely changed the landscape of college athletics and is only going to have a bigger impact as the years go on. This year’s portal is on pace to have more players transfer than any season before.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships

(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Grimsley Whirlies fall to New Bern Bears in '4A' Championship game

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley lost to New Bern 40 to 28 in the '4A' State Championship game, finishing the season with a 15-1 record. Grimsley’s defense had a difficult time adjusting to the New Bern triple-option attack and the speed of the triple-option made their task much more difficult. The Whirlies defense was led by Keshaun Jones who finished the game with a team-leading 8 tackles on his way to earning Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for Grimsley.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS may consider middle school football

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
CBS 17

Plane made sputtering sound, was upside down before NC crash that killed grandparents, report says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A plane that crashed last month in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, made a sputtering sound and was upside down shortly before hitting the ground, according to a preliminary report published Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche was preparing to land at Smith Reynolds Airport […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to open 2nd CHEF’STORE in North Carolina on Saturday

CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, will open its newest location on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. An alternative to wholesale clubs, the 23,000-square-foot warehouse, which will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court, does...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023

Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
