Related
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at No. 17 Illinois
Penn State opens Big Ten road play when it faces Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday afternoon. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at noon Eastern and be carried by BTN. Our score predictions are included here, as well.
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
PODCAST: Penn State recruiting, transfer targets in focus before weekend visits; early Rose Bowl storylines
The Penn State football news cycle is moving at a rapid pace this December, so we're back with our second Lions247 Podcast episode this week to sort things out. This time around, it's all hands on deck with our full-time staff for approximately one hour of in-depth discussion. The show...
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Parker Washington’s Penn State career is over after the wide receiver declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media. The junior will not play against Utah in the Rose Bowl after he was previously ruled out for the year with a season-ending injury last month. "Thank...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard
Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced. Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play. Over the...
MSU hosting breakout 2023 QB target Sam Leavitt
This weekend, Michigan State is hosting 2023 three-star QB Sam Leavitt, who is currently committed to Washington State. However, that three-star may not be around for long, as Leavitt has already seen himself climb 300+ spots in the 247Composite rankings this week. Moreover, this massive jump comes prior to 247Sports updating his ranking, which could move him above that 0.8900 benchmark for Four-Star status. Rankings aside, MSU has been very impressed with Leavitt's senior season.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
