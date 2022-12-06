Read full article on original website
securities.io
Metacade Presale for Web3’s First-Ever P2E Crypto Arcade Raises Over $670k in Under 2 Weeks
London, United Kingdom, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire. Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated $MCADE token presale. The sale of Metacade’s native utility token sold over an incredible $670k in under 2 weeks, with their Beta Sale stage now over 60%...
securities.io
Hedera Vs. Solana – What’s the Difference?
Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Learning the differences between Hedera (HBAR) and Solana (SOL) is a great way to...
