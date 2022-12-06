Read full article on original website
Berrettini looks back on 2022 season: "It was a weird year with Novak Djokovic not playing most of the Slams, but Carlos Alcaraz deserves the World No. 1"
Matteo Berrettini reflected on the 2022 season which wasn't very good to him but was to Alcaraz whom he called the deserved number one. Alcaraz occupies the number one ranking in the world currently and will be the player on the top spot when 2023 begins. Nobody would argue that Djokovic is probably still the best player in the world however Alcaraz deserved the best spot after his amazing year and Berrettini certainly agrees:
Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"
The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
"I'm only just getting embraced now" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on being ignored by Tennis Australia during the early years of his career
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world. The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.
US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'
A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.
Djokovic glad to end 2022 on a high: "This season has been very challenging for me in many levels"
Djokovic admitted he was glad to end the 2022 season on a high during an Asics event in Marbella where he spends his time. Djokovic moved to Marbella from Monaco a couple of years ago after his brother introduced him to the town. The Serbian was part of an Asics event in the city where he touched upon his 2022 season which was quite tough.
2023 ASB Classic Auckland WTA Entry List featuring Gauff, Stephens, Fernandez and Raducanu
The ASB Classic will return to Auckland in 2023, where it hasn't featured on the WTA Calendar since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. A WTA 250 event, the ASB Classic will be without a defending champion as it's last edition in 2020 was won by the now-retired Serena Williams. Nonetheless, the tournament will not be lacking in star-power as American teenage phenom and World No.7 Coco Gauff will be top seed at the event.
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
Bianca Andreescu reflects on 2022 season, shares her favorite moments of the year with fans
Former World No.4 Bianca Andreescu recently shared some of her favorite moments from the 2022 season. The Canadian has had her share of highs and lows this year. While consistent second and third-round appearances helped her maintain a top-50 ranking (No. 45), the 22-year-old wasn't able to win a tournament. Her only final came at the Bad Homburg Open, where she was beaten by Caroline Garcia.
Federer recalls being denied entry to Wimbledon by security despite being eight time champion
Roger Federer revealed an instance at Wimbledon when he was denied entry by security despite being an 8x champion of the event. Federer made an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah in New York and he talked about his retirement, plans and many other things. He recently visited Wimbledon because he was in London and had time to kill but he was not allowed to enter initially:
"Who would have thought" - Tsitsipas and Kyrgios set to co-exist despite rivalry after being paired in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will share the court tonight in Saudi Arabia as they play a doubles match together against Hurkacz and Stricker. In a funny twist of the draw, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both lost their opening matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which set them up to play some doubles at the event. It was not guaranteed that they would be paired up but they were with both expressing amusement at the situation. The duo shared the court at Wimbledon in a heated clash where both had unsportsmanlike moments.
Medvedev jokes about Grand Slam record in comparison to Djokovic after Adelaide announcement: "Solid 22 Grand Slams between us"
Daniil Medvedev joked about him and Djokovic playing at the Adelaide event in a couple of weeks saying they have 22 grand slams between them. The Adelaide International in 2023 will welcome Novak Djokovic who will take part in the event as well Daniil Medvedev. The Russian reacted to the event by announcing Djokovic at the event with a comment on Twitter saying how they have a solid 22 grand slams between them.
Semi-final line-up set at Diriyah Tennis Cup as Norrie, Wawrinka and Fritz join Medvedev in Saturday's action
The semi-final line-up is confirmed at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which will take place on Friday afternoon in Saudi Arabia with Daniil Medvedev set to face Stan Wawrinka. Medvedev moved through despite looking like he had a serious injury early on against Alexander Zverev but still came through in a 6-0, 6-4 win.
Kyrgios on skipping Davis Cup to play Diriyah Tennis Cup: "Maybe if Australia embraced me a little bit more, I'd play for it"
Nick Kyrgios didn't play for Australia at the Davis Cup justifying it initially with the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the chance to win major prize money. While his commitment to tennis has improved quite a bit over the past year he's always maintained that he's mainly motivated by money because he wants to earn as much as possible while still playing. He doesn't plan on playing until he's 35 so these years are crucial for him.
Alcaraz back on court for the first time since Paris Masters, excited about Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz is back on the court praciting as he gears up for an exciting 2023 season where he'll try to add another grand slam trophy to his cabinet. The Spaniard last stood on a court in Paris where he suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from his match. He missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals which was both disappointing to him. Now he's back on the court and praciting ahead of a return to tennis which will see him begin the 2023 season as the number one player in the world.
Svitolina raises more than $250,000 at Charity Gala, also attended by Kostyuk and Tsurenko in Monaco
Elina Svitolina hosted a charity fundraiser event in Monaco for Ukraine attended by fellow Ukrainian athletes Lesia Tsurenko, Marta Kostyuk, her husband Gael Monfils and former NBA player Tony Parker. The charity event proved a success as they were able to raise more than 250.000 dollars for the United24 program....
Daniil Medvedev advances to Diriyah Tennis Cup final over Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev yesterday and today he played another solid match to take down Wawrinka in two sets 6-4 6-4. The win sends him into the final where he'll have a chance to defend his trophy won in 2019 when he last played at the event. The opponent will either be Fritz or Norrie with the Russian expected to be the favourite regardless of whom he plays.
