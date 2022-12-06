Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will share the court tonight in Saudi Arabia as they play a doubles match together against Hurkacz and Stricker. In a funny twist of the draw, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both lost their opening matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which set them up to play some doubles at the event. It was not guaranteed that they would be paired up but they were with both expressing amusement at the situation. The duo shared the court at Wimbledon in a heated clash where both had unsportsmanlike moments.

12 HOURS AGO