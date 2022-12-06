Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
tennismajors.com
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Matteo Berrettini is forced to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in fun video for Diriyah Tennis Cup
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini revealed his choice between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a fun promotional video for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The three-day exhibition event kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition features four first-round singles matches and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.
Yardbarker
"Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance" - Zverev on Alcaraz winning US Open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and during a recent interview, Alexander Zverev spoke about his triumph. The German was close to lifting his maiden major in the Flushing Meadows two years ago but despite leading in the final, he was stopped by his very good friend Dominic Thiem. Due to his injury, Zverev couldn't be present at the 2022 US Open and also Novak Djokovic missed the last Grand Slam of the season.
World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist
Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
tennisuptodate.com
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Roger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry without membership card
Roger Federer has recalled how he was recently denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by security because he didn’t have his membership pass.The tennis legend, who announced his retirement earlier this year, expected his eight tournament wins would be enough to get him in when he turned up unannounced for tea a few weeks ago.“I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’” Federer told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, describing his troubles with the security guard.Sign up for our newsletters.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic glad to end 2022 on a high: "This season has been very challenging for me in many levels"
Djokovic admitted he was glad to end the 2022 season on a high during an Asics event in Marbella where he spends his time. Djokovic moved to Marbella from Monaco a couple of years ago after his brother introduced him to the town. The Serbian was part of an Asics event in the city where he touched upon his 2022 season which was quite tough.
Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
tennisuptodate.com
"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final
Taylor Fritz will take on Daniil Medvedev later today in the Diriyah Cup final and winning it was always a goal for him as he never plays an event with the purpose of not winning it. Taylor Fritz experienced a fair share of success in 2022 winning a couple of...
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO - Chaos ensues as Rublev and Berrettini allowed to interview each other after Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles win
Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev played a doubles match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and following the match they interviewed each other and it was brilliant. Andrey Rublev is quickly emerging as a gold mine of content for the ATP as the Russian is leaving people in tears wherever he goes. He showed off some of that joking personality once more during this improvised interview asking Berrettini what the last time was he smoked before Matteo took control of the interview.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on best of 2010's including Novak Djokovic's movement and Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit
Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.
atptour.com
Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List
A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios on skipping Davis Cup to play Diriyah Tennis Cup: "Maybe if Australia embraced me a little bit more, I'd play for it"
Nick Kyrgios didn't play for Australia at the Davis Cup justifying it initially with the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the chance to win major prize money. While his commitment to tennis has improved quite a bit over the past year he's always maintained that he's mainly motivated by money because he wants to earn as much as possible while still playing. He doesn't plan on playing until he's 35 so these years are crucial for him.
Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2. ___. Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press....
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz sets Diriyah Cup final with Medvedev
Taylor Fritz battled past Cameron Norrie for the final at the Diriyah Cup tomorrow as both will be gunning for the trophy and the big payday that comes with it. Medvedev knows how it is to win the event as he won in 2019 with Fritz hoping to spoil his plan of adding another Diriyah Cup Trophy. It was a fairly good battle between Fritz and Norrie. Each won a set with the match tiebreak going to the American as well. They played a tight match at the Laver Cup with Fritz winning in three.
