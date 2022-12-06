Read full article on original website
Gregory Contois, 57
WAREHAM – Gregory M. Contois, 57, of Wareham, passed away at home on December 7, 2022. He was the son of Kathleen (Gunning) Contois and the late Louis J. Contois, III. He was born in Weymouth and lived in Wareham for most of his life. He graduated from Wareham High School, class of 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Gwendolen Breault, 84
HINGHAM – Gwendolen Breault, 84, of Hingham, formerly of Marion died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Bridges by EPOCH in Hingham. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Reuben E. and Sarah L. (Smith) Chase. She worked for the U. S. Postal Service as both a postal clerk and a postmistress in Hopkinton, RI.
Anne Higgins, 80
Anne H. Higgins, of Yarmouth Port, died at age 80 at Care One nursing facility in New Bedford on. Anne was born in Wareham to the late Lorrimer and Elizabeth Higgins. She attended Wareham schools. and sang in the choir at First Congregational Church of Wareham. She graduated from Wareham...
Wareham resident wins Health Officers Association Award
Wareham resident DJ Wilson has received the Massachusetts Health Officers Association President’s Award. The award recognizes a person who has been a “champion of public health” throughout their career. In his 28 years of working in public health, DJ has revised countless tobacco municipal regulations, attended Board...
Joann P. Rawlings, 63
Fall River-Joann P. Rawlings (Rogers) of Wareham passed away peacefully on Nov. 30th, 2022 at the age of 63 (29 as she would say) with her family at her bedside. She was the wife of the late William Rawlings and daughter of the late John (Jack) and Helen (Wainio) Rogers.
Wareham Upper Cape Tech students inducted into National Honor Society
Two Wareham residents were among the nine Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School students who were inducted into the National Honor Society on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Juniors Bryce Moulding and Braden Coryer, who are both studying engineering technology, hail from Wareham. Moulding is a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster in his...
Mattapoisett moves forward on Holy Ghost grounds, plans subcommittee
MATTAPOISETT — A group of seven Mattapoisett residents will be charged with studying possible uses for the newly-funded Holy Ghost property in Mattapoisett. “People want to know what the property will be used for,” said Select Board Member Jordan Collyer. “The fundamental first step is ‘what do we think the property can, will and should be used for.’”
Marion Board of Assessors appoints new member, fills vacancy
MARION — The Marion Assessor’s Office will start the new year off strong as its board returns to full capacity. Peter Winters was unanimously appointed to a vacant position on the Marion Board of Assessors during a Dec. 7 meeting of the Marion Select Board. Winters will serve...
Sippican Festival Band opens up AHA festivities in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD — The Sippican School Festival Band took on the big city. The fifth and sixth grade band opened up holiday festivities at New Bedford’s AHA night with a concert of holiday classics outside the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Thursday, Dec. 8. AHA night, which stands...
High School names November award winners
Wareham High School has announced its student award recipients for November 2022. Sophomore Jason Westgate is Student of the Month, while senior Dylan Tilton has won this month’s Scotty Monteiro Jr. Award. The “Scotty Award,” as it is called, is given monthly by the Scotty Monteiro Jr. Foundation. Established...
Scrooge of Besse Park: Town to replace stolen Remembrance Tree
Wareham resident Hugh Harp was taken aback when he drove by Besse Park on Thursday, Dec. 8 and did not see his Remembrance Tree. “I saw maintenance workers setting up the wires for the lights and I thought that maybe they moved it, so I asked them about my tree,” he said.
Amateur survivalists rough it on Wickets Island
Marese Barry-Belanger never had the chance to be a Girl Scout. On the stony shore of Wickets Island, without food or shelter, she was forced to learn survival the hard way. “We won’t go hungry,” she said, pointing out the shellfish on the beach. There’s just one problem....
