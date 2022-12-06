Read full article on original website
Related
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"
The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
tennisuptodate.com
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms
Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
tennisuptodate.com
Return to action confirmed for Venus Williams, set to face Danielle Collins in inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase at Dallas Open
After recently dropping hints at a tennis return in 2023, Venus Williams will at the very least play at the Dallas Open next February in the inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase, it has been confirmed. Williams will face Australian Open finalist, Danielle Collins soon after the trip Down Under is...
tennisuptodate.com
Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"
Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal and Alcaraz set to face off in Las Vegas exhibition touted in boxing-style "The Slam: Nadal v Alcaraz"
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a Last Vegas exhibition match on March 5th 2023 in Las Vegas. The match between Alcaraz and Nadal will certainly draw a pretty big crowd as it's basically the past and somewhat present of Spanish tennis and the future of it. They played once on US soil before and it was in the Indian Wells semi-final last year with Nadal winning a very exciting match.
tennisuptodate.com
Semi-final line-up set at Diriyah Tennis Cup as Norrie, Wawrinka and Fritz join Medvedev in Saturday's action
The semi-final line-up is confirmed at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which will take place on Friday afternoon in Saudi Arabia with Daniil Medvedev set to face Stan Wawrinka. Medvedev moved through despite looking like he had a serious injury early on against Alexander Zverev but still came through in a 6-0, 6-4 win.
tennisuptodate.com
Wimbledon set to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players after huge fine
Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarussian players last Wimbledon due to the War in Ukraine but they will lift the ban for the 2023 edition of the event. The ban came on the recommendation of the British government which did not want the legendary event to be used as propaganda. Despite all of that, it ended just that way as a native Russian Elena Rybakina won the event under the flag of Kazakhstan with Russian Tennis Federation president Tarpischev claiming Russia won Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev wins first match back in Diriyah Cup
Alexander Zverev faced his good friend Dominic Thiem at the Diriyah Cup beating him in two short sets 10-8 10-7. The event is played in a unique format with the sets going on until a player reaches the 10th point. Zverev was drawn against Thiem and it was the first match they played in a good while with the German admitting it would be a good experience.
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia receives medal of honor from home city of Lyon
WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia was honored in her hometown of Lyon by getting the medal of honour of the city. Garcia's 2022 keeps getting better as she added yet another honor to her honors list. The French player received the medal of honor of Lyon for her tennis exploits this year which include several trophies including the WTA Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev jokes about Grand Slam record in comparison to Djokovic after Adelaide announcement: "Solid 22 Grand Slams between us"
Daniil Medvedev joked about him and Djokovic playing at the Adelaide event in a couple of weeks saying they have 22 grand slams between them. The Adelaide International in 2023 will welcome Novak Djokovic who will take part in the event as well Daniil Medvedev. The Russian reacted to the event by announcing Djokovic at the event with a comment on Twitter saying how they have a solid 22 grand slams between them.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Kyrgios produces hilarious answers to rapid-fire questions before Diriyah Tennis Cup: "Tennis is not the best sport"
Nick Kyrgios answered some rapid-fire questions from the organizers of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in preparation for the event and there were some great moments. There is never a dull moment with Nick Kyrgios especially if the setting is a bit more relaxed. Answering rapid-fire questions is certainly one of the settings where Kyrgios can relax a bit and the hilarious way in which he handled those questions confirms that.
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to get back to my level, win games and enjoy those moments" - Svitolina gearing up for tennis return after becoming a mother
Elina Svitolina is predicted to make a return to tennis in 2023 and she can't wait for it as she misses competing and the feeling of victory. Elina Svitolina has not been competing for a good portion of this year due to being pregnant. The Ukrainian player announced it earlier this year and a few weeks ago she gave birth to a healthy daughter. Now, she's back to thinking about tennis as she hopes to get back to the Tour in 2023 although the date of return is not yet known.
Comments / 0