Another sign signals a big tree’s demise
For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
nbc16.com
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
kqennewsradio.com
WARMING CENTER NOT EXPECTED TO OPEN THIS WEEK
The Roseburg Warming Center is not expected to open this week. Operator Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg, said the National Weather Service forecast is being watched closely. Stallings said she anticipates possibly opening the center for Sunday through Tuesday, but will know more as the dates get closer. For...
eugeneweekly.com
A Radical Change in Social Services
Walking around Eugene you are likely to encounter bright flyers with the words “Street Feed” as well as an address, a meal, and a date and time. Many of these crazy colorful images of space cats or dog paintings are created by local artists. These flyers advertise a...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
klcc.org
Ahead of next cold snap, Egan Warming Centers make urgent call for more volunteers
Volunteers are still being sought for a network of warming sites for the unhoused across Eugene-Springfield. The early and intense cold snaps seen across the South Willamette Valley have taken many Oregonians off-guard, including those who help homeless people find shelter. “Here it is barely into December and we’ve already...
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
lanecc.edu
LCC athletes and coach honored by NWAC
EUGENE, Ore. — Two LCC athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC). Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country. The awards are selected annually by the athletic conference following the completion of each fall season.
kpic
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
Lebanon-Express
Linn Co. cleans up ‘hazard’ Lebanon property
No one claimed the house on the corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon after its owner died in 2018 and didn't leave a will. Clothes, furniture, kitchen trash and other household objects built up at the property before Linn County deemed the residence a hazard. County crews removed at...
klcc.org
Worst flu season since 2017 is here
Health officials say we are in the worst flu season since 2017. And we’ve got weeks to go with the season not expected to peak in Oregon until mid to late January. Counting emergency department visits and positive Influenza tests, data suggests this flu season matches in severity to one five years ago-- pre-pandemic.
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
nbc16.com
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
