Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
thesundevils.com
Softball Adds Three to 2024 Roster
TEMPE – Head Coach Megan Bartlett announced her first signing class for Arizona State Softball on Friday afternoon. The trio of Sun Devils features Libby Walsh, Meika Lauppe and Jada Lewis who are all expected to join the team in the 2024 season. The signing class features a shortstop,...
thesundevils.com
Sun Devil Football Welcomes A.J. Cooper to Lead Linebackers
TEMPE – Sun Devil Football head coach Kenny Dillingham welcomed home a Valley native and standout defensive coach at Washington State in A.J. Cooper, who will coach the linebackers at ASU in Dillingham's inaugural staff. Cooper spent the last three seasons at Washington State, the most recent as the...
thesundevils.com
Sun Devil Football Tabs Beau Baldwin as Offensive Coordinator
TEMPE – Sun Devil Football head coach Kenny Dillingham continued to build his talented staff as he has brought in one prominent and experienced offensive minds on the West Coast over the past several decades, naming Beau Baldwin as the team's offensive coordinator. Baldwin brings a championship pedigree to...
thesundevils.com
Pardi Names Ethan D'Souza Assistant Coach
TEMPE, Ariz. – Head Coach Petra Pardi's final addition to the coaching staff has been solidified, as Ethan D'Souza was announced today as an Assistant Coach. He joins Pardi and Sandra Kiss in Tempe, and brings over a decade of coaching experience to the staff, most recently as the general manager of Surrey Water Polo Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Head Coach of the Canadian Junior Women's National Team.
thesundevils.com
Eight Signees Highlight Water Polo’s 2023 Signing Class
TEMPE, Ariz. – Head Coach Petra Pardi's first official signing class is in the books, as announced this week, and the class of 2023 is highlighted by eight new faces from five different countries. The program is set to graduate four seniors in the spring, but Pardi praises the incoming class' ability to fill larger roles roles, "It is a well rounded class with a lot of potential."
thesundevils.com
Hockey Harbors No Pity for the Wildcats of the Northeast
DURHAM, N.H. – The Arizona State ice hockey team (8-9-0) continues its road trip this weekend looking to get back in the win column against the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-13-1). The Sun Devils are undefeated against the Wildcats including a sweep of UNH at Oceanside Ice Arena last season. The two-game series will air on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. MST and at 2 p.m. MST on Friday and Saturday, December 9-10. The weekend trip marks the last road trip for ASU in the 2022 calendar year and the first trip back to Durham since the 2016-17 season. Back then, the Sun Devils emerged victorious with a 5-4 win in overtime. The Sun Devils look to get back to .500 on the season and take some pressure off after a stint of road losses resulting in a 2-7-0 record away from Mullett Arena.
Comments / 0