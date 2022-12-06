DURHAM, N.H. – The Arizona State ice hockey team (8-9-0) continues its road trip this weekend looking to get back in the win column against the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-13-1). The Sun Devils are undefeated against the Wildcats including a sweep of UNH at Oceanside Ice Arena last season. The two-game series will air on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. MST and at 2 p.m. MST on Friday and Saturday, December 9-10. The weekend trip marks the last road trip for ASU in the 2022 calendar year and the first trip back to Durham since the 2016-17 season. Back then, the Sun Devils emerged victorious with a 5-4 win in overtime. The Sun Devils look to get back to .500 on the season and take some pressure off after a stint of road losses resulting in a 2-7-0 record away from Mullett Arena.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO