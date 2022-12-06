Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
NASDAQ
Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics MRTX were down 23% after it announced preliminary data from first-line lung cancer studies on its KRAS inhibitor drug adagrasib plus Merck’s MRK PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda. The KRYSTAL-7 phase II study evaluated adagrasib plus Keytruda for the treatment of previously untreated non-small cell lung...
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
MedicalXpress
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5—not as a booster but part of their initial shots. Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine—each a tenth of the amount adults receive—as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer's bivalent omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.
Medical News Today
How do doctors treat pulmonary hypertension?
There is often no cure for pulmonary hypertension. However, a doctor can prescribe treatments to manage the condition. Doctors will determine the cause of hypertension before forming a treatment plan. The pulmonary artery. deoxygenated blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs for oxygenation. Pulmonary hypertension is...
contagionlive.com
FDA Approval of First Fecal Microbiota Product Ensures Safety in Standardization
Ferring Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Elizabeth Garner explains the FDA approval of recurrent C diff treatment RBX2660 provides more than a treatment option, it’s a promise of safety and standardization. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever fecal microbiota product—Ferring’s RBX2660 (Rebyota) for recurrent...
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
The FDA building in Washington DC, January 13, 2020. Deposit PhotosThe pharmaceutical-grade version of a procedure can treat difficult intestinal infections.
targetedonc.com
ClonoSeq ctDNA-based MRD Assay Launched for Patients With DLBCL
Adaptive Biotechnologies announced the launch of its clonoSEQ ctDNA-based MRD assay for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The clonoSEQ® assay has been launched as a diagnostic tool for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a press release from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.1.
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
DVM 360
First oral diabetes treatment for cats receives FDA approval
The bexagliflozin product (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first SGLT2 inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species. Officials with the FDA have approved the first oral new animal drug to improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin. Bexagliflozin tablets (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
