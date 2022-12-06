Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Rising Stars highlights academic achievement of area high school Juniors
Rising Stars of Indiana, presented by the Indiana Association of School Principals, is a non-competitive recognition program, designed to honor high school juniors for their academic achievement. By allowing schools to identify outstanding scholars during their Junior year, the association notes that it hopes to increase their visibility and scholarship...
indianapublicradio.org
Anderson University launches debt forgiveness program for students who withdrew before finishing degrees
President Joe Biden is fighting in court for his program to forgive some federal student loan debt. But students with private student loans don’t qualify. Now, as IPR’s Sawyer Osmun reports, Anderson University is launching a program that will help some of its former students who owe debts to the private university.
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
crh.org
Columbus Regional Health recognized statewide for service to infant and maternal health
Columbus Regional Health was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for its commitment to infant and maternal health through the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by the Indiana Department...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Eastern Indiana teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer
An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shirley Ann (Bridwell) Steward, 83, Greenfield
Shirley Ann (Bridwell) Steward, 83, Greenfield, passed away on December 2, 2022, at her residence with faithful companion, Coco, by her side. Shirley was born on July 27, 1939, in Bedford, IN, to Arthur Van and Erma (Love) Bridwell. She married her first husband, Perry Stephen Robertson in 1954. Shirley grew up in Bedford.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home
For some dogs, finding a forever home takes a long time, and requires some creativity on the part of the people trying to place the pups. That’s why a humane society in Indiana is going the extra mile with its clever “Where’s Waylon” project to help a rescue dog get adopted. Waylon Is Waiting Waylon […] The post ‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
wrtv.com
How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?
Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
Comments / 0