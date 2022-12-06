ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Rising Stars highlights academic achievement of area high school Juniors

Rising Stars of Indiana, presented by the Indiana Association of School Principals, is a non-competitive recognition program, designed to honor high school juniors for their academic achievement. By allowing schools to identify outstanding scholars during their Junior year, the association notes that it hopes to increase their visibility and scholarship...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Robert Caleb Ralston, 20

Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg

Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
GREENSBURG, IN
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shirley Ann (Bridwell) Steward, 83, Greenfield

Shirley Ann (Bridwell) Steward, 83, Greenfield, passed away on December 2, 2022, at her residence with faithful companion, Coco, by her side. Shirley was born on July 27, 1939, in Bedford, IN, to Arthur Van and Erma (Love) Bridwell. She married her first husband, Perry Stephen Robertson in 1954. Shirley grew up in Bedford.
GREENFIELD, IN
DogTime

‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home

For some dogs, finding a forever home takes a long time, and requires some creativity on the part of the people trying to place the pups. That’s why a humane society in Indiana is going the extra mile with its clever “Where’s Waylon” project to help a rescue dog get adopted. Waylon Is Waiting Waylon […] The post ‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

